WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve a contract that will provide police with body cams.
This will be a first for the Wenatchee Police Department, which has previously just used dash cameras.
The contract was spurred by recent changes in state laws that require police to record felony-related and juvenile-involved investigative interviews.
“These are definitely a item that, under these reform measures, are a good transparency tool for the department to build public trust, as well as protection for the police officers that are going to be working under these new laws,” Police Chief Steve Crown told council members.
The five-year contract — which includes 45 body-worn cameras, video transcription software and cloud-based data storage — comes out to a little over $281,000. Half of that cost will be covered by Senate Bill 5092, which helps municipalities defray the cost of complying with recent police reform, Crown said.
The cameras should be delivered to the department by November and in use by January 2022.
“If you’re in uniform, you’re wearing it. It’s part of the uniform,” Crown said. “It will be a little bit onerous initially for officers because they're now going to have to say, ‘Oh yes, I've got to take a portion of my day and make sure that that record is downloaded.’”
The Police Department opted to contract with WatchGuard Video, which it already uses for its in-car dash cameras and storage software. “It really makes it easy to integrate those two different systems,” Crown said.
He added that the software that comes with the videos will allow police to see where registered, private cameras are located, which can help map out an investigation scene with different camera angles and evidence.
Council member Jim Bailey voiced concern that body cams will create more administrative work for police.
“Obviously this is going to open up an interesting can of worms for Public Records Act requests and those kinds of things,” he said, asking the chief how much more manpower might be required to handle those requests. Crown replied that he does plan on asking for an additional workstation to handle maintaining records and processing requests.
“We're going to use 2022 as a baseline to figure out what the workload really looks like,” he said.
Wenatchee police is the third local agency to obtain body cameras. The East Wenatchee Police Department began using body cameras about a year ago and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office bought cameras in late spring 2021. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office expects to have body cameras by January 2022, according to Sheriff Brian Burnett.
— World reporter Pete O'Cain contributed to this story.