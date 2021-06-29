WENATCHEE — Wenatchee City Pool is dropping a number of COVID restrictions in line with state guidelines released Monday.
The pool is now at full capacity, and temperature checks and health screening are no longer required to enter the facility. However, physical distancing and masking for individuals not in the water are still recommended. Locker rooms are also available for full use.
The pool stopped requiring reservations for lap swimming on Tuesday. Those who have already made reservations for this week will still check in.
Beginning July 5, the pool will also switch from “family swims,” which limited pool use to families of up to two adults and five children in one of eight spaces, to open public swims. Online reservations will no longer be required.
Swim class sizes will be expanded slightly but are dependent upon instructor availability, according to a press release from the city.
Registration for swimming lessons will continue on the city’s website, wenatcheewa.gov. Registration for the next session opens on July 10, and Session 4 registration opens on July 31.
The pool’s general schedule will remain the same, including the Doggie Paddle Swim on Aug. 14. Individuals can pre-register for the event online. Season passes to the pool will not be sold this year. Instead, individuals can pay with check or cash each time they visit or purchase 10-visit, discount punch cards.
Meanwhile, the city’s other water recreation facilities have faced a number of issues recently.
“We have had the perfect storm of extreme heat and mechanical issues with our other water recreation facilities,” said David Erickson, the director of the Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.
The department is working to repair Kiwanis Methow Park Wading Pool after a vandal packed the drain line full of rocks. Erickson said the pool will be closed through at least next week since the repair, which requires underground work, will be significant.
Rotary Park Splash Pad was also closed Monday due to mechanical issues but is open again after the main circulation pump was rebuilt. The pad is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Washington Park Wading Pool also reopened Tuesday after the city repaired the main drain valve for the wading pool broke. Erickson said that, “knock on wood,” Pennsylvania Park Wading Pool is the only wading pool that has been operating without a hitch. All wading pools are open 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To help provide a cool option, the department has also turned on sprinklers in parks that use irrigation water. Sprinklers won’t be on in the parks that utilize domestic water to help conserve the amount of treated water used to respond to the nationwide chlorine shortage, according to a department press release.