WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department can soon dive into a project with ease — repairing the city pool.
The project on Thursday received $550,000 as a result of Substitute Senate Bill 5651, which was delivered to the governor’s desk March 11, and was part of more than $10.5 million allocated to 12th District projects in the 2022-23 supplemental capital budget.
The $550,000 is just part of what’s needed for the Wenatchee Pool repairs.
The 220 Fuller St. facility also received a $350,000 grant from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office’s Youth Athletic Facilities program, and the city is pitching in $400,000 from its general fund, for a total of $1.3 million.
“If we didn’t get the state funding — both the 550,000 and the $350,000 grant — we would have to explore our options about whether to keep it (pool) open or not or have the city pay the entire cost,” wrote David Erickson, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department director, in an email. “That would have been a mayor and city council decision.”
The pool loses about 77 gallons of water per minute when operating because the 25-year-old pool liner, piping and pool circulation system are failing. This is due to normal wear and tear, cleaning and pool chemicals, according to a report prepared for the city council.
When functioning properly, the pool holds 640,482 gallons of water.
The upcoming project will remove and replace the existing plaster liner to help ensure it holds water. The white plaster bottom and walls will be replaced with new plaster and painted bright white.
The project also will implement repairs to the water circulation system, including possibly adding an internal sleeve to the main water supply line between the bath house and pool shell and replacing pool circulation lines under the pool.
Tiles will be replaced because they continually break and fall off, injuring swimmers, the report stated, and are replaced as needed like a Band-Aid. In the project, tiles in the pool with warnings, such as wall edges and stair steps, will be replaced with red, 1-inch tiles. Fifty-meter lane markers will be replaced with 1-inch black tiles and the 25-yard lane markers will be replaced with 1-inch blue tiles.
Erickson said the pool will be open this season, with a temporary fix, while it is drained for usual maintenance and cleaning before opening. While drained, inspectors can take a look, he wrote, and work will begin “on the engineering for the fix of the pool liner and the piping.”
If all goes as planned, construction will begin in the fall. If it does not, construction would begin in the spring.
About 24,780 people went to the pool in 2019, according to the report. The pool, which opened in 1956, is a 10-lane, 50-meter outdoor swimming and diving facility and only one of two 10-lane, 50-meter outdoor pools in the state.