A Wenatchee Pride Festival banner located in Memorial Park was torn sometime before Tuesday morning. Sunshine Poliquin, a Wenatchee Pride board member, poses in front of the torn banner. The banner has since been repaired.
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee Pride Festival banner in Memorial Park was cut in half earlier this week. In response, a representative for the local nonprofit said the LGBTQ+ community isn't "going anywhere."
"(People) can choose to accept it or react in fear and violence," said Catherine Houser, Wenatchee Pride board member. "It's sad that some have chosen the latter."
The banner advertised the upcoming June 3 pride festival organized by Wenatchee Pride.
Houser said the banner had been pulled out by the stakes on May 20 and placed back into the ground by board members. At that time, the members were not completely sure if it was an attempt to vandalize the sign or if the wind had simply knocked it over.
Houser then found the banner cut, possibly by scissors, Tuesday morning as she was driving to work, she said.
The banner has since been repaired and placed back at its usual spot in Memorial Park. Houser said it sends a "powerful" message to have the same banner put back together to signal to the community that they are not going anywhere.
No police report has been filed as of Wednesday afternoon. Houser said that the group had not filed a police report yet, in part, because they're not sure anything will come out of it. Houser said there's no nearby cameras directed at that spot of Memorial Park.
Houser also said they want to communicate to the public that the area is still not a safe place for LGBTQ+ people as well as prompt the question to the public about how that can be achieved. Houser also emphasized that Wenatchee Pride is only one organization and is in need of help.
"(The) LGBTQ community and allies need to step up when this happens," she said. "We need to see more people step out on a limb. We need help."
