Wenatchee Pride banner torn

A Wenatchee Pride Festival banner located in Memorial Park was torn sometime before Tuesday morning. Sunshine Poliquin, a Wenatchee Pride board member, poses in front of the torn banner. The banner has since been repaired.

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee Pride Festival banner in Memorial Park was cut in half earlier this week. In response, a representative for the local nonprofit said the LGBTQ+ community isn't "going anywhere."

"(People) can choose to accept it or react in fear and violence," said Catherine Houser, Wenatchee Pride board member. "It's sad that some have chosen the latter."



