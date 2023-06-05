Crystal Kennedy, left, of Wenatchee, and her daughter Shaye find a spot in the shade to enjoy pina coladas from Pina Coladas Acapulco Style during Wenatchee Pride Festival 2023 at Memorial Park on Saturday. They were both proud to see the variety of different people gather together.
Zack Cartozian, of Wenatchee, places a block on the top of a Jenga tower provided by Central Washington University TRiO Education Opportunity Center while playing with school friends during Wenatchee Pride Festival 2023 at Memorial Park on Saturday.
WENATCHEE — Smiling people of all ages and backgrounds came to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community at the Wenatchee Pride Festival Saturday in Memorial Park.
"Queer people have always exists and we will always exists and we will always find community no matter where we are or who shows up to protest," said Lincoln Nere, president of Wenatchee Pride, the organization that puts on the festival.
He estimated around 4,000 people attended between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.
“Pride for me is a moment for the queer community and our allies to come together and exist in a space of celebration, resistance, and building community to create a further impact in the community,” he said.
Meanwhile, about 20 protestors showed up with signs that read "Love is not Lust," and long messages about God making men to be with women, on the sidewalk of Chelan Avenue. The protesters left a few hours into the festival and the majority of the event-goers did not engage with them.
Nere said he was happy about everyone who showed up to support the festival.
“Events like this provide hope for future generations and I’m just really proud of this movement and event,” Nere said.
At the festival were mother and daughter, Crystal Kennedy and Shaye Kennedy. They looked around the vendors and sipped pina coladas.
Crystal Kennedy said she was there as an ally to support Shaye Kennedy, who came out as pansexual last year.
A pansexual person is attracted to people regardless of sex or gender.
“It’s still weird to say,” Shaye Kennedy said. “It still feels odd to me to say it out loud.”
Crystal Kennedy said it was important for her to be an ally to support those like her daughter.
“They need that (support), because there are so many people telling them different and they don't need that negativity,” Crystal Kennedy said. “They need that important support saying ‘Things are right, be you.'”
Wenatchee City Council member Mark Kulaas volunteered checking identifications and handing out passes at the beer garden.
“I think it’s important for elected officials to attend and show their support to all of their constituents,” Kulaas said, referring to any community event and not just the pride festival.
“I represent all the constituents in the city. Members of the queer community are some of my constituents, so yes, I think it is important (to be an ally) at least for my case,” Kulaas said.
Kulaas said Wenatchee is an accepting city for the LGBTQIA+ community.
“We can evidence the growth of the (Wenatchee) Pride Festival as an example (of being welcoming) and the community involvement that Wenatchee Pride does as an organization does, volunteering for other organizations and events. So yeah, I think we are a very welcoming city,” Kulaas said.
Local churches showed their support with booths, like the Sunnyslope Church, First United Methodist Church, St. Luke's Episcopal Church Saint Luke Episcopal Church, and the Cascade Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
Lynzie Otterson, 13, Lamar Gaines, 11, and his twin brother Xavier Gaines, 11, were laughing and visibly having fun with a group of three other teenagers at the festival.
Lamar Gaines said on a scale from a one to 10, the festival was a 10.
"The people are nice and I'm out with my friends," Lynzie Otterson said about why the festival was so fun.
Xavier Gaines said to him, the festival meant "Everybody coming out being their true selves and not being scared or afraid of what they are or have to be."
