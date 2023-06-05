230606-newslocal-pridefest 01.JPG
Crystal Kennedy, left, of Wenatchee, and her daughter Shaye find a spot in the shade to enjoy pina coladas from Pina Coladas Acapulco Style during Wenatchee Pride Festival 2023 at Memorial Park on Saturday. They were both proud to see the variety of different people gather together.

WENATCHEE — Smiling people of all ages and backgrounds came to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community at the Wenatchee Pride Festival Saturday in Memorial Park. 

"Queer people have always exists and we will always exists and we will always find community no matter where we are or who shows up to protest," said Lincoln Nere, president of Wenatchee Pride, the organization that puts on the festival.

230606-newslocal-pridefest 02.JPG
Wenatchee friends Hector Alvarez, Laney Baehler, and Lizzie Dambacher browse for stickers at the Dream Tweet Crochet booth while at Wenatchee Pride Fest 2023 at Memorial Park on Saturday.
230606-newslocal-pridefest 03.JPG
Zack Cartozian, of Wenatchee, places a block on the top of a Jenga tower provided by Central Washington University TRiO Education Opportunity Center while playing with school friends during Wenatchee Pride Festival 2023 at Memorial Park on Saturday.
230606-newslocal-pridefest 04.JPG
Elizabeth Neef, of Moses Lake, and Elliot Neef watch and listen to the band The Timely Tragedy during Wenatchee Pride Festival 2023 at Memorial Park on Saturday.
230606-newslocal-pridefest 05.JPG
The Timely Tragedy plays at Wenatchee Pride Festival 2023 at Memorial Park on Saturday.


Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

