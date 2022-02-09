WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is asking legislators to prioritize building Confluence Parkway, a 2.5-mile stretch bypass that would connect downtown Wenatchee to Highway 2/97.
Mayor Frank Kuntz, along with officials from Link Transit and the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council, met with legislators on the state Senate Transportation Committee last week to go over the project.
“They were very receptive,” Kuntz said. “Let’s hope our friends in Olympia get something done and our project is seen statewide as of the significance we believe it is.”
Confluence Parkway, which includes a new roadway and a bridge over the Wenatchee River, is expected to relieve congestion on North Wenatchee Avenue and supports express bus service to Leavenworth and Chelan. It would also provide a second access point to North Wenatchee.
The project is part of the region’s Apple Capital Loop transportation project for which the city received a $92 million federal grant last year. The grant only covered $49 million of the total $134 million needed for Confluence Parkway, leaving an $85 million gap in funding.
If the senate does pass a transportation package before the end of the legislative session in March, Kuntz hopes the unfunded portion of Confluence Parkway would be included.
Sen. Brad Hawkins, who is on the Senate Transportation Committee, said if the project isn’t funded by the legislature in the next session or two, it could be 10 or more years before the project is funded.
“We need to ask ourselves, do any other options exist? Wenatchee residents are stuck between mountains and rivers. Those geographical barriers aren’t going anywhere,” Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, said in an email. “Our legislative boundaries are also changing soon and competition for projects in other areas of the new 12th District could be significant.”
Hawkins said although Confluence Parkway was not included in a proposal for new statewide transportation investments unveiled by House and Senate Democratic leaders on Tuesday, the project does have a hearing Thursday before the Senate Transportation Committee.
“This ‘Move Ahead Washington’ bill is the legislative vehicle which committee amendments could be attached to,” Hawkins said over email.
Funding the Confluence Parkway before the rest of the Apple Capital Loop transportation project is built would also save money since the city wouldn’t have to duplicate things like contracting and design according to Kuntz.
The city is also looking at other funding sources, including a federal infrastructure bill passed last year and possible options Link Transit could be eligible for.
“We are obviously looking for additional funding anyplace we can and partnering with our local partners,” Kuntz said. “We’re just going to keep plugging away at it until we get it funded.”