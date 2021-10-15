Wenatchee Indigenous Peoples' Day proclamation

Mayor Frank Kuntz poses for a photo with Indigenous Roots & Reparation Foundation Chair Mary Big Bull-Lewis, center, and Treasurer Paige Reyes after the City Council approved a proclamation recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day on Oct. 14. 

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a proclamation recognizing the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Other cities in the state like Seattle and Yakima have issued similar proclamations highlighting the day over Columbus Day. The proclamation came a few days after Indigenous Peoples’ Day was marked on Oct. 11.

The nonprofit group which submitted a request for the proclamation, Indigenous Roots & Reparation Foundation (IRRF), said it had gotten the request in late but thanked the council for approving the proclamation.

“Although it is after Oct. 11, every day we can celebrate Indigenous peoples because we’re still here,” said Mary Big Bull-Lewis, IRRF chair and a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes. “We have a lot of work to do for reparations and we look forward to working with the city and any other organization that would like to take the positive steps towards preparation.”

The proclamation recognizes that Wenatchee is built on the land of indigenous people and that the city has a responsibility to oppose systemic racism towards indigenous people.

“The city values the many contributions made to our community through Indigenous peoples’ knowledge, labor, technology, science, philosophy, arts and the deep cultural contribution that has substantially shaped the character of the city of Wenatchee,” the proclamation reads.

As part of the proclamation, public officials, educators, businesses and residents are called on to observe the day and celebrate the “thriving cultures and positives values of the Indigenous peoples of our region.”

Join the online forum

Sydnee Gonzalez: (509) 661-5216

gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @sydnee_gonzalez