WENATCHEE — Forty-four pallet shelters will arrive at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission in April, said Wenatchee's community development director, Glen DeVries.
Pallet shelters are small, shed-like structures made of fiberglass plastic with beds for unhoused people.
The city previously ordered 45, two-bed pallet shelters, which are 8-by-8-feet and 9 feet high from Pallet Public Benefit Corporation. DeVries said the order is now 43 two-bed pallet shelters and one four-bed pallet shelter, which is 100 square feet.
The city paid $643,460.46 for the shelters, but $536,690 of that was a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce. The remaining $106,770.46 came from the local homeless sales tax collected in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
DeVries said changing the number of shelters from 45 to 44 will not exceed the original cost because the same number of beds are being ordered.
DeVries said his department made the change after Scott Johnson, executive director of the Wenatchee Rescue Mission advised his department about needing a four bed shelter for families. The Wenatchee Rescue Mission will add a new staff member to manage the site at night for 24-hour supervision.
Johnson said the bigger four-bed shelter will be for emergency family use only.
“We come across families occasionally, I can’t always get them into a hotel, because it could be midnight,” said Johnson.
Johnson said he is excited for the pallet shelters to arrive at the Rescue Mission.
“That’s a big game-changer for us because I know from our outreach there are a lot of couples out there; there's a lot of people with mental illness that can’t come in congregate living,” he said.
Johnson said the two-bed pallet shelters are a great resource for couples experiencing homelessness together, as gender-restricted shelters keep them apart. He also said the shelters are a good alternative for mentally ill unhoused people who don’t do well in big group housing.
The shelters also will be for day use, Johnson said, to help keep people in one place, making it easier for outreach and assistance.
DeVries said engineers are conducting a feasibility study of the land to ensure the soil is safe to build on and will determine the cost to construct a site for the shelters. Devries also said the city will host an open house of the site when it's completed.
In the fall, the city opened two Safe Parks, designated lots for unhoused people living in their RVs, which are operated by the Rescue Mission. Safe Park I is located at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission on 1450 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Safe Park II is located at 3420 Highway 97A, Wenatchee. Since the Safe Parks opened, the Rescue Mission has helped three people transition into housing. Forty percent of the tenants at Safe Parks have jobs, but can't afford rent, Johnson added.
Two weeks ago, an RV at Safe Park II was destroyed by fire caused by a faulty gas line, and the side of a nearby RV was damaged, Johnson said.
He said the woman who lost her RV was provided shelter at the Rescue Mission.
The couple whose RV was partially burned placed wood over the damaged area and relocated to Safe Park I. Johnson said the couple has full-time jobs and insurance for the RV, but are unable to afford rent.
“If their insurance doesn’t come through, we want to help them some other way,” Johnson said. “I don’t want to help them get another motorhome; I want to try to find them housing. They are honest workers.”
Johnson said 16 RVs and 25 people were living at Safe Park I and 25 RVs 34 people were at Safe Park II as of Tuesday. Both lots were full.