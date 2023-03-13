WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee has made a change order for its Pershing and Poplar Streets sewer extension project due to trenching problems, raising the total project cost more than $1 million.
The project will add 2,300 feet of new piping to extend sewer service to 51 properties on Pershing and Poplar and Mulberry Streets for property owners who want to switch from septic systems.
The change order with Matia Contractors, Inc. is $112, 667, which brings the project cost to $1,048,449.
Crews have dug 13-foot deep trenches that are 5-7 feet wide on Pershing and Poplar streets. The soil holding up the walls in the trenches are not holding up as expected, said city project engineer Ryan Harmon.
Out for the safety of the workers, more excavation is needed to secure those walls, plus more paving to cover the trenches, Harmon said. The new charge in the change order will cover those costs.
Harmon said crews may widen the trenches 22-30 feet, bringing the total width to about 27-37 feet.
Construction took a break in November for winter conditions and will resume this week and should finish mid-April.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone