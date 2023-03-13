Sewer extension

Crews work on the Pershing and Poplar sewer extension project in a 13-foot-deep trench.

 Provided photo/City of Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee has made a change order for its Pershing and Poplar Streets sewer extension project due to trenching problems, raising the total project cost more than $1 million.

The project will add 2,300 feet of new piping to extend sewer service to 51 properties on Pershing and Poplar and Mulberry Streets for property owners who want to switch from septic systems.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?