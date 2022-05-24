WENATCHEE — A splash pad’s arrival at Wenatchee Riverfront Park is getting closer to reality.
Chelan County PUD commissioners recently agreed to pay $1.84 million to match the city of Wenatchee’s funds to implement Phase 1 — which includes a splash pad — of the park’s planned improvements.
The recent agreement amendment also authorized up to $1.4 million for landscape design firm GreenWorks to continue work on the project through Dec. 31, 2025. GreenWorks made the design concepts that were adopted in the park’s development master plan.
The Wenatchee City Council is expected to consider the amendment Thursday and construction could start next year, according to Justin Erickson, PUD managing director of district services.
The PUD in 1983 began leasing the 31-acre park from the city to meet its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) licensing agreement for the Rock Island Project.
The PUD and city approved an agreement in December and January, respectively, to make improvements at the park, part of an estimated $15 million master plan, through 2036. The park stretches along the Columbia River, between Fifth Street and Orondo Avenue.
The plan includes 14 projects split into three phases and the city and PUD paying initially $2 million each for the project, which will be handled in phases. The first phase is now funded, Erickson wrote, and the PUD hopes "to continue to collaborate with the city on future phases."
The city’s portion will come from its Local Revitalization Fund, according to PUD documents. The PUD’s project funds come from the Public Power Benefit Program already allocated for the project, according to Erickson.
Development plans began in April 2021 and ended in December 2021. The plans indicated a landfill study; Riverfront Railway Association operating plan; environmental, cultural resources, and permitting review; and bicycle bypass study were required before any phase in the project.
Erickson said the environmental assessment of the old landfill has begun with $5,000 from the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority. Meeting with the Railway Association will occur in Phase 1, he said, and finding a consultant for cultural resources was underway. A bicycle bypass study has not yet started.
Phase 1, occurring through 2026, includes a splash pad, train play area, railroad depot and screening, entry nodes, a grove picnic pavilion, and several different trail segment designs. This portion in 2021 was expected to be $4.3 million.
Phase 2 and 3, are slated from 2027 to 2031 and 2032 to 2036, respectively. Included in those plans are sensory gardens and mounds, a boat basin, a hotel area, north beach access, a dog park and a river overlook. Phase 2’s cost was $5.1 million and Phase 3’s, $5.5 million.
GreenWorks’ preliminary designs “will be used and refined as we work to produce design and engineering documents at a detail that can be used for permitting, bidding and construction,” Erickson wrote in an email. “The (Phase 1) design effort will continue through 2022 and into early 2023, with construction to follow.”
However, rising construction costs could delay the project, he wrote.