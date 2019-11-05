WENATCHEE — The air quality in Wenatchee peaked at 139 AQI — rated unhealthy for sensitive groups — on Monday evening as the area continues to see a period of air stagnation.
Aside from the one-hour peak on Monday, Wenatchee’s air quality over the past two days has stayed steady in the “moderate” category, which ranges from 51-100 AQI, according to the National Weather Service’s station on Fifth Street.
Air quality between 0-50 AQI is rated as “good.” On the other side, anything over 150 AQI becomes “hazardous,” according to the airnow.gov monitoring website.
The most recent reading on Tuesday afternoon put the city’s air at 54 AQI, according to the Fifth Street station’s data.
Current air quality in Wenatchee:
Leavenworth’s air quality also had a peak on Monday night, at 107 AQI. It dropped back down to normal levels Tuesday.
The poor air quality is being affected by a period of sustained air stagnation in the region, Weather Service meteorologist Laurie Nisbet said Tuesday.
There haven’t been many controlled burns or wildfires this week, so the airborne pollutants are likely from everyday activity in cities, she said. When the air is stagnant, those pollutants are trapped lower in the atmosphere.
The Weather Service’s air stagnation advisory is in effect through at least Friday, Nisbet said. At that point, the agency will reassess the forecast to determine whether another advisory needs to be issued.
“There’s a system that might move in Friday night or Saturday, but I don’t think it’ll be strong enough to mix things up enough to end the air stagnation,” she said.