WENTACHEE — Maiden Lane will see at least three partial closures over the next week as state Department of Transportation crews repair damage from summer flooding.
The outside left turn lane near the intersection of Highway 285 and North Wenatchee Avenue will close Tuesday after 8 p.m. as crews assess the damage, according to a Monday news release. It should reopen by midnight.
A contractor next week will finish the repairs, which will require the closure of the eastbound lanes from Rogers Drive to Highway 285 and North Wenatchee Avenue, according to the release.
That section of the road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. over two nights. It’s currently scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but that could be delayed by weather.