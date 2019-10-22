WENATCHEE — Shopko Optical is moving to a new location later this month.
The eyecare center will be located at 1052 Springwater Ave. and will open on Oct. 28, according to a Shopko Optical newsletter. Shopko closed in May after the company declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. The eye center has continued to operate inside of the store after the closure.
Monarch Alternative Capital LP, though, an investment fund based in London and New York, purchased Shopko Optical in May, according to the news release. The company expects to open 80 locations outside of Shopko centers across the United States.
WinCo Foods has expressed interest in the Wenatchee building that ShopKo once occupied, according to a previous Wenatchee World article.
The company had a pre-application meeting with the city of Wenatchee on Aug. 8.