WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board will host several special meetings in January as members begin the heavy-lifting on several long term projects.
In the coming months, the district plans to conclude its superintendent search and address a gap between budget allocations and funding resources. According to a district press release, the meetings include a closed-door session to discuss a “quasi-judicial matter.”
Before the board’s regularly scheduled 6 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, the board will host the closed-door session that is “exempt from the Open Public Meetings Act and will be closed to the public.” The board is not expected to take final action after the discussion, which will begin at 4:30 p.m.
The district did not state the purpose of the quasi-judicial meeting, though district policy states the meeting could be called to discuss matters "between named parties" rather than something that has "a general effect on the public or a class or group."
On Jan. 13, the board will host self-assessments at the district headquarters. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. and be live-streamed on the district’s YouTube page.
The board will host a budget workshop on Jan. 23, which is around the time the district hopes to share “guiding principles and goals as well as the budget reduction process and Timeline” with district staff members, per the timeline the district outlined for potential budget reductions in December.
Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle outlined the five-step plan during the board’s Dec. 13 meeting, and the ultimate culmination of the two-month budgeting process could be staff reductions.
The fourth step in the process will be for the district staff to develop different “budget scenarios” in February, based on feedback, to present to the board. The board could ultimately select a path to reduce the budget in late February.
According to the district’s search timeline, the board also hopes to select a superintendent in the final week of February. The application window to fill the position permanently closes on Jan. 12, and the district will host several rounds of interviews and site visits with candidates in February.
