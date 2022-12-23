WENATCHEE — The cold snap this week wasn’t just bone-chilling, it was record-breaking.
The National Weather Service recorded temperatures below 0 degrees three days this week in Wenatchee, including -7 on Wednesday and Thursday, a temperature recorded likely around midnight Wednesday.
Robin Fox, an NWS meteorologist, said Wednesday’s reading set a daily record for Dec. 21 in Wenatchee, beating the -6 low temperature the city felt in 1983.
For comparison, according to the Food and Drug Administration, freezers should be kept at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. The overnight low temperature in Anchorage, Alaska Friday is -8 degrees. And according to the National Weather Service, at that temperature with 5 mph wind, frostbite sets in on exposed skin in about a half hour.
To put it simply: it’s been cold. A warm-up, though, should be a late Christmas present for the Wenatchee Valley.
“What we’re going to be seeing over the next week is a warming pattern from the bitter cold, getting back to temperatures right around freezing,” Fox said. “It’s going to be a slow, slow process because that cold air is hard to scrub out.”
Several storms will bring a “wintry mix” to Wenatchee over the coming days, beginning Friday night, though the brunt of the system will be up in the mountains.
“We’re going see that precipitation may be starting out with some flakes, but that will change towards freezing rain or sleet,” Fox said. “We’ll see that precipitation of and on through the weekend.”
On Christmas Eve, the precipitation will be widespread throughout the region.
“We’ll see some of that wintry mix even impacting Leavenworth, up to Plain, and all the way up to Chelan, and into the Columbia Basin, Moses Lake,” Fox said. “It’s going to be slick in many areas.”
On Christmas Day, another round will bring more precipitation up in the mountains.
By Monday, Wenatchee will see high temperatures above freezing, with the mildest day on Tuesday. The overnight low temperatures will be right around the freezing mark.
“We’re going to have a period that we’re going to have temperatures above freezing. So that’s going to help us cause a little bit of a thaw,” Fox said. “That snowpack is going thaw a bit. It’s going to get icy, and sloppy in some areas.”
The warmup will be short-lived, with temperatures cooling back down around New Year’s Eve, with temperatures in the mid-30s and overnight lows below freezing.
“Not as cold, but closer to normal,” she said.
Mountain pass report
Up in the passes, Fox said road conditions partly depend on the direction of travel.
“If you’re going to the west side, it’s kind of nasty over there,” Fox said. “Meanwhile, here, if you go east, it’s primarily falling as snow.”
Fox said the west of the mountains exit the cold snap quicker and mainly see rain tomorrow. Eastern and Central Washington drivers, however, will see ice.
“It’s going to be really tough, I think, any day,” she said.
