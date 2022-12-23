nws graphic

For those hitting the roads for the holiday, the National Weather Service has warned drivers of slick roads through Christmas Eve.

 Provided graphic/National Weather Service

WENATCHEE — The cold snap this week wasn’t just bone-chilling, it was record-breaking.

The National Weather Service recorded temperatures below 0 degrees three days this week in Wenatchee, including -7 on Wednesday and Thursday, a temperature recorded likely around midnight Wednesday.



