WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society will look after the pets of individuals who are issued a Level 3 evacuation notice during a wildfire.
“WVHS is part of the community and is here for pet owners,” WVHS Executive Director Taylor Sharp said. “If our neighbors are worried about losing their homes, we can help reduce some of the stress by providing a safe shelter for their pets.”
Pet owners should call the shelter beforehand to ensure there is space available, even if that means calling while driving to the shelter, states a WVHS press release.
WVHS is at 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee and can be reached at (509) 662-9577 during normal office hours, which are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Outside of these hours or during holidays, individuals can call Animal Care and Control at (509) 888-7283. If there isn’t a return call within 15 minutes, callers are encouraged to call the number again.