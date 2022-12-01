WENATCHEE — With cold winter conditions approaching, Wenatchee cold weather shelters are readying to help people escape the cold.
Wind chills of -2 degrees and -3 degrees are expected for Thursday and Friday night respectively, and there’s a 40% chance of snow Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. Cold weather shelters are available for people in need.
The St. Francis House at 810 S. Wenatchee Ave. has capacity for up to about 40 people, said operator Gary Steele.
The Wenatchee Rescue Mission at 1450 S. Wenatchee Ave. opened a cold-weather shelter for women earlier this month and have beds for 13, said director Scott Johnson. The Mission is building a cold shelter for men and hope to have it completed soon. During daytime hours, anyone can use the Mission for shelter, Johnson added.
Steele and his wife, Susan Steele, operate The People’s Foundation, which owns the St. Francis House. The foundation bought St. Francis House, formerly known as the Gospel House, from Lighthouse Christian Ministries in June.
Steele said he warns staff when cold conditions are approaching below 32 degrees so they can prepare for more people coming to the shelter.
The shelter’s capacity is 34 people, but Steele said lately they have been taking in around 34-40 people a night.
“We really try not to turn anyone away,” Steele said. “It makes me really sad if we have to, but we hardly ever do.”
The St. Francis House takes in people seeking shelter from 7 p.m to 7 a.m. every day. The shelter accommodates men, women and children. Two staff members are present through the night.
Occasionally there is disruptive behavior, Steele said, but it is mostly verbal.
“Someone might have a psychotic episode in the middle of the night and start screaming, my staff does their best to calm them down,” Steele said. He noted that if someone is too disruptive they have to leave the shelter but are always welcomed to come back another night.
His staff is asked to be compassionate, especially during the cold season.
He said on Tuesday night a man came to the back door covered in snow looking for shelter. A manager helped the man wipe off the snow. Steele saw it live through security camera footage. He said it made him feel proud to see his staff show compassion to people enduring tough times.
