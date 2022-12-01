WENATCHEE — With cold winter conditions approaching, Wenatchee cold weather shelters are readying to help people escape the cold.

Wind chills of -2 degrees and -3 degrees are expected for Thursday and Friday night respectively, and there’s a 40% chance of snow Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. Cold weather shelters are available for people in need.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?