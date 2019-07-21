WENATCHEE — Police are investigating a reported shooting that left two people dead in a house in the 600 block of Highland Drive.
Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun at 5:12 p.m. on Sunday, said Wenatchee Police Capt. Brian Chance.
After entering the house, they found two deceased individuals, he said, but there is no threat to public safety at this time.
The names and ages of the persons have not been released.
“The circumstances are still very much under investigation,” he said.
This story will be updated as more information is available.