WENATCHEE — What started as a 13-year-old’s letter to the Wenatchee City Council has turned into a push from the local skateboarding community to improve safety at Hale Park Skatepark.
Sam Wagner petitioned the city earlier this month to extend Hale Park Skatepark’s closing time from dusk to 10 p.m. and to turn on the lights at the skatepark. The city listened, deciding to follow Wagner’s suggestions for a two-week trial period.
The teen said it feels good to make a positive change and see his community supporting him: “I feel like it’s helping a lot. It’s working.”
Wagner and other skateboarders attended a city council meeting on July 22 to report back to the council and mayor about the lights. The group presented a video compilation of skaters using the park and keeping it clean. It also included a photo of dozens of needles they had found behind a rock near the edge of the skatepark followed by a slide that said, “This is why we need the lights to stay on all night!”
One skater, Josh Johnson, said two days following the discovery of the needles, he found a bag of drugs and drug paraphernalia in the park.
“That was literally during the daytime,” Johnson said. “At night time, after the lights shut off, it becomes a dark area in the bowls where they can hide.”
He also brought up the idea of dedicated security for the park that would be funded by community members. Mayor Frank Kuntz said there are currently security guards who lock bathrooms at the parks, but the city would work with community members if they want to hire someone or raise money for a non-profit to help pay for a security guard.
Tina Wagner, Sam’s mom, thanked the council for turning on the lights and said the park has felt much safer since they’ve been on. But she also agreed the lights should be kept on all night.
“I can understand skaters need to be done at a certain time,” she said. “I don’t think the fear is that the skaters will abuse their time ... just please consider keeping them on.”
Casey Cooper, who worked with Parks and Recreation on the design committee for the park, said the lights have been a strong deterrent for drug users and transients and asked the city to consider keeping them on all night.
“Where the lights are, they don’t come in,” he said, adding that he is at the skatepark multiple times a week. “When you look at Hale Park and where it was, it’s slowly changing. It’s slowly getting better, especially with the lights on.”
Kuntz said more vandalism has been reported since the lights have been on.
“I’m not sure why that is, but there has been some. I’m assuming it’s the people that are troublemakers in that area,” he said.
Wenatchee Parks Director David Erickson confirmed his maintenance staff has seen an increase in vandalism.
“They have reported that there is graffiti and other issues they are having to respond to now on a daily basis,” Erickson said. He added that from a parks perspective, three courses of action help deter vandalism, drug use and other issues in the parks:
- crime prevention through environmental design
- policies like establishing enforceable park hours
- programs like a park ranger program
Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said his department is fine with leaving the lights on all night.
“Generically, keeping the lights on lets us see what’s going on better,” Reinfeld said, adding that since the park is in an industrial area, keeping the lights on all night won’t disturb anyone.
As far as increased vandalism goes, Reinfeld said it’s impossible to say whether that’s been caused by the lights.
“The two kind of go together; that yes, indeed, leaving the lights on may be causing some more problems. But it also allows us to better detect something going on when we get down there,” he said.
After meeting with the parks and police departments Tuesday, Kuntz said the city will turn on the lights all night at least temporarily. That would not change the park’s hours.
“Eventually the council is going to have to take this up and configure out if we change our code,” he said. “The lights will be on throughout the evening, but there will be a time where the skateboarders will have to be out of the park until such time as the council digs a little deeper into the issues surrounding not only Hale Park but all the other parks.”