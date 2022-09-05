 Skip to main content
Wenatchee surfer represents USA in international competition at Lake Chelan

220906-newslocal-surfcup 03.JPG
Wenatchee resident Mackenzie Lamey competes at the inaugural Continental Surf Cup on Saturday at Lakeside Surf at Slidewaters in Chelan.

CHELAN — Mackenzie Lamey had never touched a wave until last June, but over the holiday weekend, the Wenatchee resident represented Team USA in an international surfing competition.

Lakeside Surf at Slidewaters hosted the inaugural Continental Surf Cup on Saturday and Sunday. American and European surfers went head-to-head in team and solo events with prize money and bragging rights on the line. Ten men and six women competed for each team.

220906-newslocal-surfcup 01.JPG
Team Europe's Valeska Schneider competes at the inaugural Continental Surf Cup on Saturday at Lakeside Surf at Slidewaters in Chelan. Surfers from both American and European teams took 30-second turns riding the massive stationary wave and were awarded points for tricks and style.

Surf competition gallery

220906-newslocal-surfcup 02.JPG
Team USA's Cash Eygabroad catches air and lands his trick at the inaugural Continental Surf Cup on Saturday at Lakeside Surf at Slidewaters in Chelan.


Trent Brown: (509) 661-5216

t.brown@wentacheeworld.com or

on Twitter @trent_br0wn

Intern Reporter

Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.

