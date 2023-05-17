One of the tenants in the Cascadian Building on the corner of North Wenatchee Avenue and First Street in downtown Wenatchee reported seeing the Beit Aveinu Messianic Synagogue's door vandalized with two swastikas. Police said they will provide the synagogue with an extra patrol during its next service.
WENATCHEE — The Beit Aveinu Messianic Synagogue in downtown Wenatchee was found defaced Tuesday morning with two swastikas drawn on its front door.
A tenant at the Cascadian Apartments building reported the vandalization Tuesday morning to the building manager. It was reported to the Wenatchee Police Department around noon.
The Beit Aveinu Synagogue is a messianic congregation located in the Cascadian.
Rabbi Stanley Chester said he was shocked and surprised by the incident.
The swastikas were about three inches wide and possibly made using nail polish, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
The tenant and building manager did not photograph the swastikas before they were cleaned off, but police don't doubt the validity of their report, Reinfeld said.
Other swastikas have been previously found in the Wenatchee Valley — occasionally on or near the George Sellar Bridge — but this was more specific because it was found on a synagogue, Reinfeld said.
He added police would "no question" arrest the perpetrator on suspicion of a hate crime if they were actively attempting to harass or intimidate based on a group or person's race, religion or sexual orientation.
There were no cameras in the area and police do not have any suspects or leads in the case. Anyone with info can call the Wenatchee Police Department at (509) 663-9911 and refer to case number 23W07981.
Reinfeld said that they will provide the synagogue with an extra patrol during its next service.
