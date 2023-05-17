Cascadian Building - synagogue

One of the tenants in the Cascadian Building on the corner of North Wenatchee Avenue and First Street in downtown Wenatchee reported seeing the Beit Aveinu Messianic Synagogue's door vandalized with two swastikas. Police said they will provide the synagogue with an extra patrol during its next service.

 World photo/Oscar Rodriguez

WENATCHEE — The Beit Aveinu Messianic Synagogue in downtown Wenatchee was found defaced Tuesday morning with two swastikas drawn on its front door.

A tenant at the Cascadian Apartments building reported the vandalization Tuesday morning to the building manager. It was reported to the Wenatchee Police Department around noon.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

