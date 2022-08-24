WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board began its next superintendent search Tuesday evening, approving a request for proposal to find a consultant to market the opening and screen potential candidates.
Bill Eagle, who started on the job July 1, currently serves in the role on an interim basis. The roughly 10-month long process with the district is to select a candidate to fill the position permanently.
Requests are due to the district at 1 p.m. Sept. 15, with a firm selected and under contract by Oct. 11. The process was necessitated when former Superintendent Paul Gordon announced in April that he would be leaving June 30. The board, with months to find a replacement before Gordon left, contracted with North Central Educational Service District to provide superintendent services for a year to allow time for a thorough search. The NCESD then selected Eagle to fill the role.
The RFP outlines the tentative timeline for the permanent post, which largely mirrors Eastmont’s search a year ago.
The search firm will engage students, families, educators and other community members and consult with the board to develop a leadership profile for the position between October and December of this year. The board will approve the position profile in January, and the search firm will recruit and screen candidates through February next year. Interviews with board members and “community presentation sessions” will take place in March.
The contract also includes a contingency plan, which guarantees “a repeat of the search if an acceptable candidate is not located via the initial search.”
Eastmont and Wenatchee used search firms in their latest superintendent searches. Wenatchee paid Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates $21,000 when selecting Gordon in 2019, while Eastmont paid Northwest Leadership Associates $17,800 to help find Becky Berg earlier this year.
