Ayden Itterley, 13, Wenatchee, finishes a beaded earring on Thursday, June 22, 2023, that he will sell, giving the proceeds to organizations looking for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

WENATCHEE — A Quinault Indian Nation teenager from Wenatchee turned a school project into a fundraiser for an organization that advocates for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).

At his school, Pinnacles Prep, Ayden Itterley, 13, had to create a “passion project” for the last academic quarter of the year. The project was a presentation of a student's passion with an educational impact.

A selection of beaded earrings made by Ayden Itterley, 13, of Wenatchee.
David Itterley watches his son, Ayden, 13, bead an earring in their Wenatchee home on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Itterley began beading as a child and recently taught Ayden the craft.
Ayden Itterley


