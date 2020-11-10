WENATCHEE — The reopening of theaters in Chelan County might have gone unnoticed by some, but not Morgan Colvin and Olivia Winters, whose Friday night traditions can finally return to normal.
Popcorn, “I’ve been craving it for months,” said Colvin as she was heading out of Gateway Cinema Friday evening. Winters agreed, “the prices are high, but it’s so good.”
Both laughed.
Gateway reopened Friday for the first time since statewide COVID-19 regulations closed it March 16. Most reopening day moviegoers were excited.
“It makes life feel a little bit more normal again,” said Winters. Winters and Colvin were the only two watching Friday’s first showing of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."
COVID-19 changes at Gateway include a taped-off arcade section — no more fighting Jurassic Park dinosaurs with laser guns — and masking notices printed on each theater door. Colvin said she did not mind the changes. "We’re used to masks at this point, so that’s not a big deal.”
About 10 people sat inside the theater showing "Tenet." Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start mandate limits Gateway’s seating capacity to 25%.
East Wenatchee resident Jahda Gladin, while standing in line to grab a snack, said she feels like the 25% capacity limit makes things a bit safer. Going to the movies is “just something fun to do, we haven't been doing much recently,” she said.
Luis Medina, who was waiting in line with Gladin, said it is nice not having an overly packed theater or having to worry about movies being sold out.
“I’m excited … [it’s] been a long time since watching a movie,” he said.
At about 4:30 p.m., a few small groups trickled out as the first movies ended.
Orondo resident Peggy Goodman said she is glad Gateway reopened, giving her another place to go, another thing to do.
“I wouldn’t be wearing a mask if I didn't have to. I’m kind of over it all. But I’ll follow the rules so I can do it,” she said. The last time Goodman made it out to the movies was in December.
Kristen Ellis, while waiting for her movie showtime, said she was very happy that the big screens reopened. Adding, “theater watching has been around for a long time and it’s heartbreaking that it went away.”
“It’s a whole experience, coming and sitting with people,” she said. “You get to see it when you’re at home, but it’s not the same.”