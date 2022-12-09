WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee will order 45 pallet shelters from an Everett company to provide additional housing at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission.
The pallet shelters are expected to arrive in April of next year from Pallet PBC and cost $643,460.46 total.
The city will use a grant of $536,690 from the Washington State Department of Commerce. The remaining $106,770.46 will come from the local homeless sales tax collected in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
In November, the city contracted with the Wenatchee Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter and support organization, to conduct outreach to unsheltered people and to operate two RV lots, to which people living in RVs on city streets would move, and to facilitate low barrier emergency shelter units — the pallet shelters.
The pallet shelters will be on the Rescue Mission's property, 1450 S. Wenatchee Ave.
The Columbia River Local Homeless Task Force will own the shelters. The task force is an advisory committee established by the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee to address homelessness.
The Wenatchee City Council authorized the mayor to order the shelters at a city council meeting Thursday night.
Wenatchee planning manager, Stephen Neuenschwander, said at the meeting the pallet shelters are 64 square feet, and constructed with fiberglass reinforced plastic that can withstand wind up to 110 mph and snow loads of 25 pounds. The shelters are also equipped with two beds and heating and cooling units.
Scott Johnson, rescue mission director, said the pallets will be intended for all day and overnight use because, from his experience in working with homelessness, it is easier to communicate with the occupants to provide social services and support if they remain in one location during the day.
Johnson also told the council the shelters will benefit the mentally ill the most, as they struggle more in group homes.
Neuenschwander said Pallet PBC has provided pallet shelters to more than 63 entities nationwide.
Terms with Pallet PBC include the Pallet Village Dignity Standards. Neuenschwander said these terms are not hard for the city to meet and include no discrimination, provided meals, transition support services to permanent housing, sanitation and safety.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone