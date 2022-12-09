Inside the pallet shelter

WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee will order 45 pallet shelters from an Everett company to provide additional housing at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission.

The pallet shelters are expected to arrive in April of next year from Pallet PBC and cost $643,460.46 total.

