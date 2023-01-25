Crawford and Methow roundabout

This photo shows the plan to install a roundabout at the intersection of Crawford Avenue and Methow Street.

 Provided map/City of Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee will install a roundabout at Methow Street and Crawford Avenue this spring.

Zachary Horton, project engineer for the city’s public works department, said in his report to the city council Jan. 12 the project was meant to help increase pedestrian and bicycle safety along Methow Street to Lincoln Elementary School, 1224 Methow St.



