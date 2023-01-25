WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee will install a roundabout at Methow Street and Crawford Avenue this spring.
Zachary Horton, project engineer for the city’s public works department, said in his report to the city council Jan. 12 the project was meant to help increase pedestrian and bicycle safety along Methow Street to Lincoln Elementary School, 1224 Methow St.
The project also includes replacing out-of-compliance curb ramps, completing gaps in sidewalks, and repaving a 1,700-foot-long section of Methow Street from the Methow-Crawford intersection to Lincoln Street.
The total estimated cost of the project is around $1.4 million.
The Washington State Department of Transportation gave the city two grants totaling $1 million for the project. City money, from arterial street, overlay, water and sewer funds, will cover the remaining costs.
The construction will begin in late April and is expected to last 80 days, ending before the school year starts.
Horton told the council the nearby Lincoln Elementary School will be notified before construction begins.
“This (roundabout) should slow down vehicular traffic significantly. Crawford (Street) is posted at 30 mph, and our studies show that people are going 35-36 mph through there,” Horton told the council.
“So with the addition of this roundabout, they (motorists) should be moving considerably slower, which is safe for all different kinds of users, not just the pedestrians,” he added.
However, not all council members were on board with the plan.
Council member Keith Huffaker, who attended the meeting virtually, said he thinks the roundabout is not the correct solution for the intersection.
He said pedestrian lighting would be a better fit for the intersection than the roundabout.
“I think a more important element than anything is pedestrian lighting and getting the cars to stop,” Huffaker said.
Council member Linda Herald said she was also opposed to the roundabout plan.
“I just question the safety of all the roundabouts. I’m just not convinced,” Herald said.
Horton said the funding the city received from the state was for a roundabout and doesn’t cover any kind of flashing beacon.
Council member Top Rojanasthien asked Horton if he felt that the roundabout would make the intersection safer.
"That’s correct," replied Horton.
Rojanasthien then asked Horton if there was any way in the future to retrofit safety lights, to which Horton said yes.
The council voted 5-2 to grant the mayor authority to sign a contract with Hurst Construction LLC. Huffaker and Herald voted against the resolution.
