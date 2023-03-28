WENATCHEE — More electric vehicle charging outlets are coming to the Wenatchee Convention Center Parking lot at the corner of Second and Columbia streets.

The city will incorporate another Level 3 outlet. This type uses a 480-volt outlet or more to fully charge a vehicle between 20 and 30 minutes, according to the Chelan County PUD's website. Level 2 uses a 240-volt outlet and charges in 4 to 8 hours.

Travel writers plug-in to Loop’s electric car tour (copy)

Electric vehicle charging stations are installed at the Wenatchee Convention Center in 2012.


