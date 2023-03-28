WENATCHEE — More electric vehicle charging outlets are coming to the Wenatchee Convention Center Parking lot at the corner of Second and Columbia streets.
The city will incorporate another Level 3 outlet. This type uses a 480-volt outlet or more to fully charge a vehicle between 20 and 30 minutes, according to the Chelan County PUD's website. Level 2 uses a 240-volt outlet and charges in 4 to 8 hours.
The city on Thursday renewed a lease agreement with EV Charge Solutions for the next five years to operate the charging station. EVCS has managed the charging station and the city has owned it since 2018.
The new charging station will annex two parking spaces to install a new Level 3 charger that can charge two cars simultaneously. This will allow four vehicles to charge at the station instead of two.
Elisa Schafer, facilities manager for the city's public works department, said EVCS will make the upgrade in late March or early April.
The city receives $0.06 per kilowatt-hour (kwh). Schafer said the city could get around $800 from 13,000 kwh within the next year.
“I think to some degree we’re probably short in our community charging stations,” Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said at the city council meeting. I think we need more (charging stations). I think we will get more over time.”
