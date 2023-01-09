Proposed bridge project (copy)

A conceptual drawing of the Confluence Parkway project bridge. It would replace the existing pedestrian bridge, adding a two-lane bridge for traffic and a connected path for pedestrians.

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council will hold a public hearing on the Confluence Parkway Project Environmental Assessment and Draft Individual Section 4(f) Evaluation at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at city hall, 301 Yakima St.

“If you read the environmental analysis on our (the city's) website and have been keep up with it and want to speak at the hearing and have your comments on public record for when we send our analysis to the federal government you can do that Thursday," said Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

