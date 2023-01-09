WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council will hold a public hearing on the Confluence Parkway Project Environmental Assessment and Draft Individual Section 4(f) Evaluation at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at city hall, 301 Yakima St.
“If you read the environmental analysis on our (the city's) website and have been keep up with it and want to speak at the hearing and have your comments on public record for when we send our analysis to the federal government you can do that Thursday," said Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz.
The Confluence Parkway Project is a 2.5-mile bypass that proposes a new bridge over the Wenatchee River to provide the city with a new connection to Highway 2/97.
The project also would also remove about 6 acres along the railroad in Wenatchee Confluence State Park and a portion of the Horan Natural Area. Another 6 acres would be returned to the park along the southern border of the Horan Natural Area.
The Environmental Assessment follows the National Environmental Policy Act, a federal law that implements a process that evaluates a project, and describes the environmental consequences of the project. Section 4(f) Evaluation identifies and evaluates anticipated project effects on resources that are protected by the Department of Transportation Act.
The city will send its assessments to the Federal Highway Administration, which may or may not provide a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) in the next few months.
The city council gave Kuntz the authority to negotiate and sign off on an agreement with Chelan County PUD on Nov. 17 on what kind of environmental mitigation measures to take, along with exchanging property between the two governing entities.
Kuntz signed the assessment Dec. 6, according to public records to which he confirmed he did in an interview.
The assessments are now available on the City of Wenatchee’s website: bit.ly/3k5Pjyw.
