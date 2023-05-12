WENATCHEE — The city chose three artists to create art for a plaza at Memorial Park that will honor the Wenatchi/P'Squosa Tribe. And one of the creators will come to Wenatchee this month to learn about the area.
The city's plans include a 20-foot circular plaza that displays art to symbolize the tribe and honor it as the first people in the land, said David Erickson, Wenatchee Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Service director, in a release. The Wenatchi Tribe is known as P'Squosa in its own language. "Wenatchi" is a name the Yakama Tribe gave it in a different language.
"The goal of the project is to recognize the Wenatchi Tribe as the proud and vibrant first people that they were and still are," Erickson stated in the press release. "It will provide opportunity for education, contemplation and beauty."
The project was "well received" by the Wenatchi Tribe Advisory Council of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation on Feb. 14, when city staff presented it, according to city documents.
Jud Turner from Eugene, Oregon, is a professional sculptor with more than 25 years of experience, and whose work is featured around the world publicly and privately, according to the release.
He will create a sculpture of Chief John Harmelt, the last chief of the Wenatchi/P’Squosa Tribe who ruled from 1902 to 1937. The sculpture will consist of recycled metal materials depicting Harmelt riding a horse.
Turner will visit Wenatchee May 23-25 to see the park and learn about Harmelt and the area, according to the press release. He will collect small metal piece donations for the sculpture 12-4 p.m. May 24 in the Wenatchee City Hall parking lot.
Erickson said small items to hold in one’s hand were best, as Turner will travel with the materials back to Oregon, according to the release.
Recommended items are:
Small hand tools (hammers, wrenches, steel tools).
Small industrial parts from machinery (gears, winches, antique motor parts).
Small agricultural tools (spades, rakes, hoes, pick axes).
“It’s a big honor to be able to create a sculpture in honor of Chief John Harmelt,” Turner said in an interview.
He said he is thrilled to visit Wenatchee and has researched about Harmelt. He said it is important for him to meet with the Wenatchi/P’Squosa people to educate himself on how to accurately represent Harmelt.
“Whenever I create art that represents a culture outside my own I approach it with great respect and care,” Turner said.
He said he is coordinating with Erickson to meet members of the Wenatchi/P’Squosa either while on his visit to Wenatchee or after on an online Zoom conference.
“Chief Harmelt fought the government over its broken promises, traveling on several occasions to Washington, D.C.,” according to the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center’s website
He lived from 1847 to 1937 and died with his wife when their home in Cashmere burned to the ground.
Randy Lewis, a museum and cultural affairs consultant and Wenatchi/P’Squosa member, discussed what Harmelt meant to him.
“Every person who has resisted the colonization that America and outside interests were trying to impose on us, I think every one of those who stood their ground and held their ground here is important,” Lewis said. “In this day and age we are so enraptured with superheroes, Marvel superheroes — those are fake heroes, pretend heroes. This is a real hero, he’s a real hero.”
“In a town that is named for the people that were dispossessed, this is long overdue,” Lewis said about the significance of the plaza.
The plaza will also feature a bronze sculpture made by sculptor Kevin Pettelle from Sultan, Washington. The bronze creation will depict a mother and daughter holding hands to symbolize the past and future of the Wenatchi/P’Squosa people.
Pettelle already has a sculpture displayed in Wenatchee with his “Ped,” a bronze foot at the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail.
The third artist, Swede Albert, from Omak, is a member of the Wenatchi/P’Squosa tribe. Albert will create interpretive sign bases of welded steel on the planters at the plaza, with symbolic figures of legends passed down from the Wenatchi/P’Squosa tribe.
The paving design of the plaza will mimic a woven basket to symbolize the collection of legends and stories.
The estimated project cost is $375,000, Erickson wrote in an email, and he will provide an update in June when the construction goes out for bid.
Construction for a portion of the plaza will begin in October, with the whole project slated to finish on Oct. 6, 2025, followed by a ceremonial event on Oct. 13, 2025.
