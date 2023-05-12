Native Peoples Plaza

A concept design of the plaza to honor the Wenatchi/P'Squosa people at Memorial Park, with examples of what the art could look like.

WENATCHEE — The city chose three artists to create art for a plaza at Memorial Park that will honor the Wenatchi/P'Squosa Tribe. And one of the creators will come to Wenatchee this month to learn about the area.

The city's plans include a 20-foot circular plaza that displays art to symbolize the tribe and honor it as the first people in the land, said David Erickson, Wenatchee Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Service director, in a release. The Wenatchi Tribe is known as P'Squosa in its own language. "Wenatchi" is a name the Yakama Tribe gave it in a different language.



