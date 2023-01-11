WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is expected to sign a purchase and sale agreement to buy a lot for its second Safe Park, a designated area for people living in RVs.
The agreement includes purchasing property from Jimmy and Paula Properties, LLC for $1.2 million by Mar. 15. The lot, which is already in use by the RVs, is about 7 acres, according to the Chelan County Assessor's website.
Also included in the agreement is a 24-month leasing period of the northern one-half of the property back to the seller for $3,000 a month.
Brad Posenjack, the city's finance director, said the lease money received will go toward the city's general fund.
For the purchase, $456,000 will come from the homeless tax funds collected by both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. The remaining $744,000 will come from Wenatchee’s General Fund.
Safe Park II is located at 3420 Highway 97A, Wenatchee, and has space for 20-25 RVs.
In October, the city raced to find a location for Safe Park II after a city ordinance to tow unauthorized RVs on city streets was passed and the first Safe Park was filled with RVs.
The city then approved a 12-month interim zoning ordinance in October to allow the property to be used as a temporary emergency low-barrier shelter to have temporary tenants, as the property resides in an industrial zone.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said in an interview that the location for Safe Park II is "still the best location."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone