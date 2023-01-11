WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is expected to sign a purchase and sale agreement to buy a lot for its second Safe Park, a designated area for people living in RVs.

The agreement includes purchasing property from Jimmy and Paula Properties, LLC for $1.2 million by Mar. 15. The lot, which is already in use by the RVs, is about 7 acres, according to the Chelan County Assessor's website. 



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

What's NABUR?