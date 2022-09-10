WENATCHEE — Constitution Week has been federally recognized for almost 70 years, but next week, the commemoration is coming to the Valley.
At Thursday’s city council meeting, Mayor Frank Kuntz proclaimed Sept. 17-23 Constitution Week in the city, using the same dates recognized by the federal government. Councilmember Linda Herald read the official statement at the meeting.
In the proclamation, Kuntz wrote that he urges residents to reflect on the Constitution and the rights and responsibilities that come with being an American citizen.
Constitution Week was first established in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower after the Daughters of the American Revolution, a national nonprofit organization, petitioned the government. For more information on Constitution Week, visit wwrld.us/ConstitutionWeek.
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
