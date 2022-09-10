Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Constitution Week has been federally recognized for almost 70 years, but next week, the commemoration is coming to the Valley.

At Thursday’s city council meeting, Mayor Frank Kuntz proclaimed Sept. 17-23 Constitution Week in the city, using the same dates recognized by the federal government. Councilmember Linda Herald read the official statement at the meeting.



Trent Brown: (509) 661-5216

t.brown@wentacheeworld.com or

on Twitter @trent_br0wn

Intern Reporter

Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.

