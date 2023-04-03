WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council awarded a contractor $1.1 million to replace wastewater treatment plant blowers and improve the wastewater treatment plant on Worthen Street.
The city advertised the project in February as a $1 million contract and received two bids. Apollo Inc. offered the lowest, at $ 1.1 million. Because of that bid, the city had to increase the project's overall budget by $180,000 — from $1.4 million to almost $1.6 million.
Jeremy Hoover, senior engineer for the city's public works department, said the increase will ensure all of the labor in designing and engineering is covered. It will also provide a buffer in case something doesn't go according to plan during construction.
"We're still hoping not to utilize the whole budget," Hoover said. "I'm going to work hard so we don't, but it might be close."
The project is funded by the city’s sewer-utility fund from the city's budget.
Hoover said 1% of the budget has to go to an "Art Fund," like many other construction projects, for a beautification project somewhere in the city. He did not specify what or where that would be.
At the wastewater treatment plant, liquid wastewater is pumped into aeration basins where it is oxygenated and then directed to clarifiers by three blower motors.
The blowers are more than 30 years old and are oversized because they supported a dissolved air floatation unit that was retired decades ago, said Hoover.
“Those units (the blowers) are much larger than what we currently need,” Hoover told the city council. “They consume a lot of energy and we actually end up wasting a lot of the air that we are compressing into the system in order to make it work.”
One of of the three blowers was replaced several years ago, Hoover said.
“This project will replace two of those blowers with a more modern system that has controls and equipment that can be replaced as necessary,” Hoover said. “Parts are available (for the new blowers), where parts are not available for the existing facilities.”
Construction will begin this spring and is expected to finish in 365 working days. The long finish time is due to the lack of availability of parts, like the motors, electrical control equipment, and cabinetry, which can take up to eight months or more to arrive, according to Hoover.
Recently, the wastewater treatment plant erected a new $14 million digester and mechanical building that breaks down solid waste into microorganisms. Apollo Inc. was the contractor for that project, as well.
