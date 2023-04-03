230329-newslocal-blowers 01.jpg
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council awarded a contractor $1.1 million to replace wastewater treatment plant blowers and improve the wastewater treatment plant on Worthen Street.

The city advertised the project in February as a $1 million contract and received two bids. Apollo Inc. offered the lowest, at $ 1.1 million. Because of that bid, the city had to increase the project's overall budget by $180,000 — from $1.4 million to almost $1.6 million.



