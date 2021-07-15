Ballots for the Aug. 3 primary are landing in mailboxes across the Wenatchee Valley and voters have decisions to make with many school board seats up for grabs.
You'll find Q&As below for races in Wenatchee, Eastmont, Cascade and Lake Chelan school districts. The top two candidates in the primary in each race will advance to the general election.
Want more information about the election and candidates? Go to VoteWA.gov for the state voters guide.
The Postal Service recommends that you mail your ballot no later than July 27, a week before Election Day. You can also drop off your ballot at drop boxes at:
Wenatchee Public Library, 310 Douglas St.
Leavenworth City Hall, 700 Highway 2
Chelan City Hall, 135 East Johnson Ave.
Douglas County Public Service Building, 140 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee
East Wenatchee City Hall, 271 9th St. N.E.
2nd St. East Wenatchee drop box, 110 2nd St. N.E., East Wenatchee
Below is the clickable list of candidate Q&As. In some races, candidates filed for office and then announced they had dropped out of the race — but did so too late for their names to removed from the ballot.
Wenatchee School Board
Position 2
Position 4
Position 5
Eastmont School Board
Position 3
Position 4
Cascade School Board
Position 1
Position 5
Lake Chelan School Board
Position 1