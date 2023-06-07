WENATCHEE — While in class, many college students see nothing more than a whiteboard and a lecturing professor.
Not so for Wenatchee Valley College students in northwest nature writing, who have seen a black bear, rattlesnake, northern flying squirrel, river otter, baby elk, and much more, according to student Jamison Baldwin.
Northwest nature writing, a learning community, combines creative writing, English 135, with ecology, biology 127, for a 10-credit course. Derek Sheffield, who teaches English, and Dr. Dan Stephens, who teaches biology, lead their students into the natural environments of central Washington every Tuesday and Thursday.
On a recent hike along the Icicle Gorge Nature Loop Trail, Stephens quizzed students on species identification. Stephens pointed to a tree, and students parsed the difference between a western white pine and noble fir.
Students spend most of their time in the field identifying species, with their creative writing taking place outside the classroom.
Compared to traditional classrooms, learning communities blend disciplines and encourage student participation in the teaching process, Sheffield said. Students touch, identify, and draw different beings on a hike in the wilderness of central Washington.
“Today is my senior skip day, but I skipped my skip day to come to class,” Baldwin, a running start student, said.
Students must identify 160 local species for the final biology test. For the writing portion, students complete a portfolio that contains poems, short stories, and artwork.
Sheffield and Stephens will not continue offering Northwest Nature Writing next year, as Stephens will retire.
Northwest nature writing started as the first WVC learning community in 2005 and has inspired other WVC learning communities, Sheffield said. Those include Chicano studies and critical analysis, drawn to geology, and form and function in nature. Form and function in nature combines ornithology, the study of birds, with drawing.
Professors try to embody intellectual curiosity, Sheffield said.
Sheffield is a good naturalist, Stephens said, and Stephens tries his hand at creative writing.
“Science writing is very different from creative writing,” Stephens said.
Northwest Nature Writing inspired a new book, "Cascadia Field Guide: Art, Ecology, Poetry," which Sheffield co-edited with Liz Bradfield and CMarie Fuhrman.
The"Cascadia Field Guide: Art, Ecology, Poetry" has entries of about 128 beings, which include plants and animals organized into 13 communities, many of which are in central Washington.
Readers can find copies of the book at A Book For All Seasons, The Plant Ally, Leavenworth Nursery, Trail’s End Bookstore, and Cascades Outdoor Store, as well as REI locations.
“If you get to know the name of a being, get to know some of the attributes of a being, then it is a lot harder to destroy it and act carelessly with it, that being,” Sheffield said.
