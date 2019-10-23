WENATCHEE — A public Arbor Day celebration is set for Friday at Wenatchee Valley College.
The college is hosting a couple of events during the noon to 2 p.m. event to focus on the role of trees in our lives.
The events include collecting leaves from the college’s gingko tree to contribute to the national database of carbon-collecting trees and planting native tree species on the campus.
People will also be able to learn about the ginkgo tree, a very old species existing for around 270 million years that has lived through three mass extinctions.
Sustainable Wenatchee, Cascadia Conservation District and the Wenatchee Valley College Sustainability Committee are all sponsoring this day. Parking on campus is free during the event.