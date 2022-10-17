WENATCHEE— The Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association is getting ready to make a return to Misawa, Japan.
The association will send its delegation Aug. 18 to Aug 27, nearly three years since the last visit to Japan. Japan is lifting some COVID-19 restrictions and allowing tourists to enter the country again.
Delegates who had applied in 2020 are being given preferences in the selection process with 10 out of the 20 spots being reserved for them, said association president David Kelt.
“I don’t expect that all of them [delegates from 2020] will still be able to go because our lives are different from three years ago but we wanted to reserve some spots for them because this is an amazing experience that they should have had back then,” Kelt said.
Delegate applications will close Feb. 25, 2023.
Last year the association was given an award by the Nihon Zenkoukai, a Japanese entity that recognizes good deeds in Japan.
The award is called The Spring 2021: Good Conduct Award, for an international group. The association was nominated by the mayor of Misawa, Yoshinori Kohiyama.
The delegates will officially receive the award in person at next year’s trip to Misawa.
In addition to the Wenatchee Valley delegates returning to Misawa, the Misawa delegation will also return to the Wenatchee Valley next year.
The Misawa delegation will send about five delegates due to COVID-19 regulations from their government.
The Misawa delegation will visit the Wenatchee Valley Sept. 27 through Oct 2 to commemorate the 93rd anniversary of the Miss Veedol landing near Wenatchee.
“We did everything we could to keep the relationship between the cities going during the pandemic, but nothing is better than getting to go” said Kelt.
“When people get to visit Misawa it’s a refreshing thing, they come back with new ideas to keep the relationship going and join the association,” Kelt added.
