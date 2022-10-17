WENATCHEE— The Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association is getting ready to make a return to Misawa, Japan.

The association will send its delegation Aug. 18 to Aug 27, nearly three years since the last visit to Japan. Japan is lifting some COVID-19 restrictions and allowing tourists to enter the country again.



