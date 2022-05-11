Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market will open for the season Saturday in the west lot at Pybus Public Market.

Fifteen to 20 vendors will showcase produce, plant starts, jewelry, soaps and more from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a WVFM release. Other items that vendors will sell this year include meat, eggs, flowers, hot food, cider and hand-crafted products.

James Scott of Wenatchee makes his way through the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market at Pybus in May 2020. 

Starting in June, the market will have P.O.P. (Power of Produce) Club for kids and the Wednesday Market. Local musicians also will perform each week this season.

Food assistance programs will be accepted, including WIC, Senior FMNP, SNAP, and SNAP Market Match.

Those interested in volunteering, becoming a vendor or busking can contact Jessica Mayo at info@wenatcheefarmersmarket.com or (509)663-8712. The market runs through October.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

