WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market will open for the season Saturday in the west lot at Pybus Public Market.
Fifteen to 20 vendors will showcase produce, plant starts, jewelry, soaps and more from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a WVFM release. Other items that vendors will sell this year include meat, eggs, flowers, hot food, cider and hand-crafted products.
Starting in June, the market will have P.O.P. (Power of Produce) Club for kids and the Wednesday Market. Local musicians also will perform each week this season.
Food assistance programs will be accepted, including WIC, Senior FMNP, SNAP, and SNAP Market Match.
Those interested in volunteering, becoming a vendor or busking can contact Jessica Mayo at info@wenatcheefarmersmarket.com or (509)663-8712. The market runs through October.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.