CCFD1 station.JPG (copy)

Chelan County Fire District 1, Station 10 in downtown Wenatchee.

WENATCHEE — A measure to combine the Wenatchee Valley’s two fire districts appears headed for approval with nearly 60% of voters in favor of the merger.

The proposition is passing in Chelan County with 4,346 yes votes and 2,378 votes against and is narrowly passing in Douglas County by 46 votes — 1,957 votes for and 1,911 against.

Brian Brett.JPG

Brian Brett

Chelan County Fire District 1 chief


Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

