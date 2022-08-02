WENATCHEE — A measure to combine the Wenatchee Valley’s two fire districts appears headed for approval with nearly 60% of voters in favor of the merger.
The proposition is passing in Chelan County with 4,346 yes votes and 2,378 votes against and is narrowly passing in Douglas County by 46 votes — 1,957 votes for and 1,911 against.
The merger requires a simple majority vote — 50% plus one — of all votes in the two-district area to pass. Combined, the proposition is passing with 59.5% in favor.
“We're very grateful the public has again supported their fire districts,” said Chief Brian Brett in an interview Tuesday evening. “We are honored by the trust and passion and enthusiastic support we continually received from our community.”
The new regional fire authority, dubbed the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department, is expected to become operational Oct. 1.
“Combining the two fire districts will allow for improvements in our emergency service delivery system, while eliminating redundancies and staff facilities,” Brett said. “Together we can accomplish more. We will continue to provide a fire department you can be proud of that will complement the history of both fire districts.”
The department will serve Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Rock Island Malaga, and Sunnyslope. The area covers 170 square miles and is populated by almost 75,000 residents.
Residents with Fire District 1 will see property taxes increase from $1.32 per $1,000 assessed value to $1.50 per $1,000 assessed value. Fire District 2 residents will see property taxes increase from $1.26 per $1,000 to $1.50 per $1,000.
Merging will allow the department to hire more firefighters to compensate for a declining volunteer base, replenish funds and replace equipment, Brett said.
Officials hope to now hire six firefighters to staff a new fire station in Rock Island, which will allow three at least firefighters to respond to an incident 24 hours a day. State law doesn’t allow firefighters to enter a burning building to rescue a trapped person with fewer than three on scene.
The fire authority will be governed by six commissioners: three from Chelan County Fire District 1 boundaries and three from Douglas County Fire District 2 boundaries. The current commissioners will be retained and serve their elected terms.
Brett is the Chelan County Fire District 1 chief and has been the acting chief of Douglas County Fire District 2 since February 2021 to test the feasibility of merger. He’ll lead the new fire department after signing a contract extension, he said.
