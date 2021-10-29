Wenatchee Valley Hispanic leaders say better outreach and coordination needed

WENATCHEE — For a number of non-English speaking voters in the Wenatchee Valley, voting isn't as simple as reading a voter's guide and quickly filling out a ballot.
Neither Douglas or Chelan counties translate election materials into Spanish, so those who don't speak English often turn to community programs or English-speaking friends and family members for help interpreting ballots, voter guides and the election process in general.
Audelia Garcia, for example, voted in the 2021 Primary Election about a month after she became a U.S. citizen.
“As soon as I could,” she said about the experience. “I said this is what citizenship is for.”
She registered to vote with La Pera Radio, which was able to help walk her through the process online. She said she memorized photos of the ballots shown during that process so she’d know what to expect when the ballot came. Once it arrived, a friend translated it and gave Garcia tips, like only using a blue pen to mark down her votes.
She said although it would be a good idea to translate election materials into Spanish, language barriers shouldn’t prevent people from exercising their right to vote.
“It’s just having the desire because actually doing it is easy,” she said. “I hope we do everything we can do on our part to avoid keeping quiet and staying at home without voting. Because each vote counts and is one more voice.”
Hand in Hand Immigration Services Director Norma Gallegos has helped numerous individuals register to vote as part of her work helping individuals obtain citizenship. During her nearly 30 years of experience, Gallegos has noticed that the lack of information and election resources among the Latino community is compounded by language barriers and, for some, illiteracy.
She said a number of folks in Hand in Hand’s program are 50-95 years old and have had permanent residency for 20 years or longer, meaning the federal government does not require them to speak English or read and write to qualify for citizenship.
“These are folks that deserve it. We’re really missing out on those ballots being filled out and turned in properly due to a lack of resources available,” Gallegos said. “They’re proud and have taken the (citizenship) oath with honors. And now the ballot comes in the mail. How are they supposed to go through that 500-page voter guide — even if it was in Spanish? It is very difficult.”
She’s had a number of former clients come back around election time asking for help filling out their ballot. Although Gallegos and her team assist these individuals, she said there needs to be a designated, neutral group that focuses on voting issues.
“It is very difficult for me to say we have a specific group of people that are here, without conflict of interest in any form, willing to to help anyone that comes through to explain the ballot,” she said. “Latinos need to have a group that they can identify themselves with and feel comfortable that there's no political party involved.”
Gallegos said Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice and Immigrant and Latinx Solidarity Group (ILSG) are two organizations that could fill in the gap. ILSG member Vega-Villa said the group is looking into voting issues.
WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties may start translating their election information in 2022 — a step that would improve voting access amo…
CAFÉ director Alma Chacón, who is also the Washington Democrats Congressional District 8 Representative, said there’s room for improvement in how different organizations approach voter issues.
“There’s just so much work to be done,” she said. “I feel that we are doing our part and other people are working on it but I think we need to coordinate all of our efforts if we want all of our people to have a voice in what happens in the elections”.
CAFÉ is open 9 a.m-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, until election day to assist individuals with their ballots or any other questions they may have, and Alma Chacón says they have a number of individuals stop by for help interpreting their ballots, including a few regulars who are illiterate and need two witnesses to sign their ballot.
The organization is also participating in the national Get Out to Vote campaign. The organization has canvassed in South Wenatchee to remind people about the election answering any questions.
“We don't support a specific political group or a specific candidate,” said Aldon Ramirez, CAFÉ’s civic engagement and youth coordinator. “What our motives are and our goals are is just to get more people in the voting process."
He said he’s noticed that although there are a lot of registered voters, about 70% of the people he’s talked with while canvassing haven’t yet accessed information about how to vote. Others have but don’t know about what candidates are running.
Ramirez said he tried to encourage people to vote by reminding them that their vote doesn’t just represent their own voice but the voices of family and friends who aren’t able to vote.
“You may have your parents who can’t vote or a cousin who can’t vote,” he said. “So in reality, your vote is three voices in one. That's why it's such an important reason to be active and to know what's going on when it comes to election time.”
Changing how candidates campaign
Latino community leaders say that responsibility for the lack of information about the election among their community also falls on the shoulders of candidates themselves.
Family counselor Jorge Chacón, who ran for Wenatchee City Council in 2019, said building trust between the community and election officials is an ongoing struggle.
“Elected individuals that are running for offices, we only hear from them when they’re looking for votes,” he said. “The elections are over and that’s it; we're a forgotten minority. We’re only there when they want votes, and even then, they don’t even show up oftentimes. They’re just not around for us to form some sort of relationship.”
Gallegos, the Hand in Hand immigrations director, agreed. She questioned why candidates don’t invest part of their campaign budget on outreach to the Latino community.
“That should be a sign of respect for all involved,” she said. Elected officials are investing money in brochures, radio, you name it. They're investing in so many ways, why not with this group?”