WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society on Tuesday released some 2022 numbers and discussed programs at the agency.
“Our animal welfare programs are pro-pet and pro-people, and they’re designed based on best practices and science based sheltering,” said executive director, James Pumphrey, in a release. “We’re equally guided by a commitment to being humane in our work to guarantee the highest standards of care. Our purpose is to bring pets and people together and keep pets and people together.”
Programs at the WVHS include:
Clinic services: exams, X-rays, spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, treating broken bones, skin conditions, and ear and eye infections.
Adoption: is “an open, conversation-based adoption process, matching the lifestyles and expectations of adopters with the needs of homeless pets,” according to the release.
Fostering: increases the number of animals that WVHS can help, the release stated, by foster families hosting animals and readying them for adoption; expands the capacity of care for injured and homeless animals.
Animal care and control: provides services to the cities of Cashmere, Chelan, East Wenatchee, Entiat, Leavenworth, Rock Island, Wenatchee, Waterville and Chelan and Douglas counties.
“Our success wouldn’t be possible without the many volunteers who work in countless ways on the behalf of pets in our community,” Pumphrey said. “They are dog walkers and trainers, socialize cats and small critters, help support our clinic and facilities and volunteer at events. And they do so with the greatest compassion and care.”
