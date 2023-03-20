EAST WENATCHEE — Around 1,000 people packed the gymnasium at Eastmont High School Saturday for a youth wrestling tournament hosted by the Wenatchee Valley Mat Cats club.
President of the club, Clint Webley, said 383 young athletes from Eastern Washington, ages 5-14, competed at the club’s annual Mat Cats Mayhem Tournament.
The Wenatchee Valley Mat Cats is a youth wrestling club that provides opportunities for ages 5-14 to learn and develop wrestling skills and prepare them for middle and high school teams and beyond, according to Webley.
“The best thing about it is that the kids are learning to control their emotions during difficult moments,” Webley said. “Even when a kid loses, there is something to be won.”
There are around 130 athletes with the Mat Cats, which is double from last year, Webley said, and around 20 volunteer coaches. The seasons last from January to April, with tournaments starting in February. The Mat Cats practice five days a week.
The other clubs on Saturday from the Washington Little Guy Wrestling League came from Quincy, Moses Lake, Richland, Sunnyside, Tonasket, Omak, Okanogan, and Oroville.
“Everyone seemed to have a good experience, we accomplished that,” Webley said about the event. “It’s (hosting an event) a real big logistical task; we rely on parental volunteers.”
Webley had presidential, coach, and father duties Saturday, as three of his children competed at the tournament: Rylie, 11, Joel, 9, and Drew, 8.
Among the other Mat Cats competitors was 10-year-old Grace McGee. It was McGee’s second year competing and she said she sees herself wrestling in high school. She comes from a wrestling family. Her brothers were also competing in the tournament and her father, Tyler McGee, is a wrestling coach for Eastmont High School.
Grace McGee said her favorite parts about wrestling are the tournaments, learning, being with her friends, and having her family support her.
“Last year, I was having a hard time, but I grew this year and I’m getting better every year,” Grace McGee said.
Grace McGee’s mother, Brittany McGee, said her daughter loves wrestling.
“She has a lot of fun doing it; she doesn’t always win, but she always has a good attitude about it,” Brittany McGee said.
Grace McGee made her way to the finals against a boy and took home second place in her age and weight class.
“I’m so proud of her; there are few girls out there and she often wrestles with boys, but she hangs in tough with the boys,” Brittany McGee said.
Another athlete competing for the Mat Cats was 11-year-old Brooks Mahuika.
Mahuika said he has wrestled since he was 4 years old. He practices every night with his dad and his two older brothers, ages 13 and 15.
Mahuika said he is a multi-sport athlete. He also plays rugby, basketball, and soccer. He said what he likes about wrestling is it’s intense. The physical contact makes him stronger and it is an individual sport.
“There’s no one else to blame but yourself in wrestling,” he said.
When he gets to high school, Mahuika said he will have a difficult decision to choose either wrestling or basketball, as both occur in the same season. He said he thinks he’s going to choose wrestling because he’s very passionate about it.
Mahuika won first place in his age group and weight class Saturday. It was his first, first place win of the season and he said he felt really good about his win.
“I feel that he fought really hard,” Mahuika said about his opponent. “I tried my best and I won.”
Mahuika has asthma and during a small break in his match, he quickly grabbed his inhaler and took a small puff. He said he doesn't let his asthma stop him from competing in sports.
“I try to persevere through it,” he said.
On what he learned from the tournament, Mahuika said, “I think maybe I need to work on my moves, and execute my moves better and do better take-downs.”