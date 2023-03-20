EAST WENATCHEE — Around 1,000 people packed the gymnasium at Eastmont High School Saturday for a youth wrestling tournament hosted by the Wenatchee Valley Mat Cats club.

President of the club, Clint Webley, said 383 young athletes from Eastern Washington, ages 5-14, competed at the club’s annual Mat Cats Mayhem Tournament.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?