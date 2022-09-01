WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Storm is the newest team to join the Gridiron Developmental Football League.
The pro developmental team is the league’s eighth new member for the 2023 season, according to a league news release. The Storm will play in the league's Western Impact East Division, joining the Everett Royals, the Spokane Wolfpack, and the Tacoma Sabers.
The league has been operating nationally since the 2010 season. The 2022 season was the first to feature teams from Washington after introducing the Western Impact East Division.
The Wenatchee Valley Storm is currently looking for players of all positions to join the team’s roster. Players must be 18 or older and out of high school. Interested applicants should contact the team’s coach, Bradley Kesterton, at (509) 264-4197.
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
