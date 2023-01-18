WENATCHEE — Wenatchee’s Class with a Glass is launching a singing experience for people of all generations.

Class with a Glass owner Nancy Barrett has partnered with singer and vocal coach Carrie Grosch to start a musical event for Wenatchee residents 50 and older called “Dusty Pipes." The purpose of the program is to create a welcoming and comfortable environment for new and experienced singers to dust off their pipes and appreciate the musical arts, according to Barrett.



