WENATCHEE — Wenatchee’s Class with a Glass is launching a singing experience for people of all generations.
Class with a Glass owner Nancy Barrett has partnered with singer and vocal coach Carrie Grosch to start a musical event for Wenatchee residents 50 and older called “Dusty Pipes." The purpose of the program is to create a welcoming and comfortable environment for new and experienced singers to dust off their pipes and appreciate the musical arts, according to Barrett.
“I want it to be fun. I want it to be free. And I want it to be zero pressure and zero fear," Grosch said.
Class with a Glass is a locally owned studio that hosts a variety of art classes for people of all ages.
A karaoke machine and dance floor space were set up in the lobby area of the business on Monday night. There were three "pipes" attendees, including Darrell Dickson, the chair of the community outreach program at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center.
The evening began with Grosch teaching some breathing techniques and lessons about how to deal with stage fright. One breathing technique taught was to draw the outline of a rectangle in front of oneself with a hand while inhaling and exhaling to aid new singers understand how controlled breathing helps overcome the anxiety that can accompany performing.
Attendees then took part in an exercise where Grosch would sing a few simple notes and they repeated it back to her. Once everyone was comfortable and warmed up, it was time for karaoke.
Even though it was the first night of the series, the group didn’t shy away from powerful songs.
Maria Agnew sang “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack and from "Sons of the Desert." Dickson serenaded everyone with Elvis Presley’s “Love Me Tender." A Wenatchee World reporter did a duet of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Elton John and Kiki Dee with Agnew. Other popular songs of the night included “Proud Mary” by Ike and Tina Turner, “My Way” by Frank Sinatra, and “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King.
After much singing and dancing, the evening began to come to a close and the group decided what better song to go out on than “Dancing Queen” by ABBA. Everyone sang to their heart's content and took pictures together before they parted ways.
“I think Carrie in particular really emphasized that there’s no real expectation. Do your best. Have fun. Learn and grow," Dickson said.
At the end of the evening, Grosch and Barrett decided that they wanted to make “Dusty Pipes” a multigenerational experience.
Grosch and Barrett said people of all ages can stop by at 6:30 p.m. Monday for the next experience. For more information and tickets, visit classwithaglass.com.
