EAST WENATCHEE — People can voice their opinions about rates for electric vehicle charging stations at an upcoming Douglas County PUD Commission meeting.
The meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. March 28 at the PUD building, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee.
Commissioners approved on Monday a resolution to hold the meeting because “electric vehicles and other large charging loads are expected to use a significant amount of power,” according to the resolution. It also stated the Wells Dam had “a limited supply of power” to provide to the PUD.
“To allow for future load growth within Douglas County and moderate the impact of charging loads, the (Public Utility) District is considering establishing a separate rate schedule for charging loads,” the resolution stated.
Meaghan Vibbert, PUD spokesperson, said the PUD was approached by a couple of East Wenatchee businesses about installing electric vehicle charging stations.
Those with charging stations at home would not have a separate electric rate schedule, Vibbert said.
