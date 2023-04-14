nabur
Douglas County PUD general manager Gary Ivory and 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins answered hydrogen questions from a crowd Thursday night at Pybus LocalTel Event Center. Ivory and Hawkins illustrated the future of hydrogen in North Central Washington. 

WENATCHEE — Hydrogen as a fuel can be a complex topic with eyebrow raising jargon.

However, The Wenatchee World hosted a forum Thursday to highlight and expand on Douglas County PUD’s under construction hydrogen production facility and fueling station. Douglas County PUD general manager Gary Ivory and 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins explained the background, the future and the goals of hydrogen at the forum in the Pybus LocalTel Event Center.



