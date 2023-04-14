WENATCHEE — Hydrogen as a fuel can be a complex topic with eyebrow raising jargon.
However, The Wenatchee World hosted a forum Thursday to highlight and expand on Douglas County PUD’s under construction hydrogen production facility and fueling station. Douglas County PUD general manager Gary Ivory and 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins explained the background, the future and the goals of hydrogen at the forum in the Pybus LocalTel Event Center.
Wenatchee World reader: What is the long term estimate of steady employment after the construction of one of these (hydrogen production) plants is completed?
Gary Ivory: Our best estimates, if we run this plant 24 hours a day, we’ll need at least one operator there to run the plant all the time. That would consist of at least a rotation of four people, we’d need a plant manager, some engineers. Best estimates right now are in the six to eight employee range.
Wenatchee World reader: What is the cost of hydrogen production using a 1-to-1 formula compared to a gallon of diesel or gasoline?
Ivory: If you were to look at the hydrogen prices in California, you’d see that hydrogen is pretty expensive. One of the advantages of Douglas PUD producing this hydrogen for folks, you are our customer-owners. You own us, we’re kind of like a co-op. Our goal is to produce this hydrogen, sell whatever is excess to our needs in Douglas County and hopefully we’d be able to hold that price down as we sell locally to folks. One of the long-term goals we have is to create a fuel that’s useful for us and also stabilize the price of fuel.
Wenatchee World reader: What means of hydrogen distributions are already lined up? What distributions are being considered?
Ivory: Douglas PUD does have two local… service stations where you’ll be able to pull up and fill your vehicle up. Where is all this hydrogen going? You’re going to produce all this hydrogen, there’s not going to be any demand for it; I have to tell you that the demand has been overwhelming. A lot of this is going out to different organizations, they want to buy this wholesale gas as a fuel. They use it for forklifts inside Amazon warehouses, they use it to run around Kroger warehouses — that’s probably the biggest demand for it in the Pacific Northwest right now. They use it to make computer chips, any kind of industrial process where hydrogen gas is used now is convertible into this green hydrogen.
State Sen. Brad Hawkins: It’s really hard to say what all the markets are going to be. It could be that the market for hydrogen as a clean transportation fuel could be in the larger, heavier duty commercial vehicles; semi-trucks and things like that. You could get 300 miles on one fueling on these hydrogen semi-trucks. If we can fuel up a (hydrogen) semi-truck here, load it up with apples and also have a hydrogen fueling station at the port of Seattle; there’s really no reason we couldn’t be hauling the world’s best apples from Wenatchee to Seattle on a hydrogen semi-truck.
Wenatchee World reader: Is the PUD considering converting its fleet of vehicles from gas and diesel to hydrogen in the future? Also, is it feasible to convert or replace the district’s backup emergency generators to hydrogen powered generators?
Ivory: Part of being involved as an early adopter, Toyota Motor Incorporation has guaranteed that we’ll have three of these (Toyota) Mirai vehicles, which are fuel cell vehicles, for our own fleet at Douglas PUD. They’re going to give us those. It is very feasible (to convert or replace to hydrogen powered generators); at our production facility, there’s a large substation. We’re actually buying a fuel cell that’ll allow us to provide backup power to that facility. A fuel cell basically takes oxygen from the air, takes the hydrogen that’s stored and converts it back into water and strips the energy off of that process and allows us to create backup energy.
Hawkins: Postal service delivery, utility trucks, some of the local transportation fleets that mostly travel local…school buses, transit buses — any of those types of vehicles that are mostly local, they don’t really have to worry about having fueling stations all across the state. Wouldn’t it be cool someday or maybe soon, Douglas PUD would be refueling its own utility vehicles with the hydrogen its produces from the surplus electricity from its own hydroproject?
Audience member: Will there also be hydrogen produced in Chelan County (at Chelan PUD)?
Hawkins: The PUDs are separate public utility districts that are overseen by their elected commissioners. Chelan PUD does an awesome job with a lot of things, I don’t know if they’re in the same situation with their surplus hydropower. Perhaps they’re watching Douglas PUD…to see how things turn out.
Audience member: All my life, I went to a gas station, put the nozzle in and today I’m paying $4.25. If I have a hydrogen car, what do I pay for? A gallon?
Ivory: Hydrogen gas is sold by the kilogram, like a Toyota Mirai holds about four or five kilograms of hydrogen compressed…and that car can go about 400 miles. So if you’re looking for a gallon for gallon equivalent, we think we can come in eventually…at less than the cost of gasoline over time.
Audience member: If I buy a hydrogen vehicle, will I have to stay in Washington?
Ivory: California has about 50 of these (fueling) stations, Vancouver, B.C., has three or four stations, Kelowna (B.C.) just adopted a brand new station. There are opportunities opening up. Sen. Hawkins mentioned we’re trying to get money through the budget process to develop more of these fueling stations so you can mobile around the state and get around.