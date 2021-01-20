WENATCHEE — Whether it be climate change, the future of civil debate or love and peace, Wenatchee Valley residents and visitors have much to hope for during Joe Biden’s presidency.
In advance of today's inauguration, The World went out to see what the community is hoping the next four years will bring.
Ricky Phillips of Wenatchee expressed some skepticism about the next four years as he sat on a bench on the corner of First Street and North Wenatchee Avenue.
"What I hope and what I know are two different things," Phillips said. "I hope [Biden] does something to help, but I don't think so."
Stimulus checks are a big thing for him, but more than anything, Phillips said that he just hopes that Biden does what he promises.
Tauni Hink of Cashmere said she thinks more civil discussions would be a big step forward, as opposed to rhetoric in the past. Everyone can learn that not everyone has the same ideas but still appreciate each other for who they are, she said.
"I just hope [Biden] will be able to mend some of the dysfunction of both sides," Hink said. "It's 'they're bad and they're good,' or 'they're good and they're bad.' And we really need to respect. It's what the United States is about. And I hate the violence that's going on. It's not helping at all."
Jack Marquez of East Wenatchee took a more personal and introspective note when asked by The World about his hopes. Marquez said he hopes everyone will care for one another and think about what they want to do in life.
"My hope for the next fours years is to bring peace, love and joy to everyone, especially during this last year of this pandemic," Marquez said.
He would also to like see laws changed so that people, even if they were not born in this country, are treated better.
"Just because we're not born in this country doesn't mean that we all don't share equal rights," he said.
Joseph Moyosviyi, a resident of Clarkston visiting friends in Wenatchee, thinks the country is resilient and can overcome whatever is ahead.
"I hope there will be much prosperity — a lot of people's ambitions fulfilled because of the freedom we have," Moyosviyi said.
Ava Fry and Jilly Rodriguez, two East Wenatchee residents who were walking together in downtown Wenatchee, both hope to see better responses toward activism, especially around LGBTQ issues and Black Lives Matter.
Both said they hope people become more accepting toward LGBTQ people.
Mark Batchelor and his stepson, Bo Nguyen, both agree that the issue of climate change is critical and would like to see it get better.
The two East Wenatchee residents also said they are worried about the loss of life incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to see the country get past this issue.
"I'm hopeful for our country to be more unified, to take its proper place in the world, to be a more positive force in the world," Batchelor said.