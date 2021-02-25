WENATCHEE — Some restaurant owners in the Wenatchee Valley saw more customers returning as soon as 25% of indoor capacity became available on Feb. 14. But restaurants and their customers remain worried over the uncertainty of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan.
No region in the state is guaranteed to remain in Phase 2, according to the governor’s plan. In November when restaurants also opened up to 25% capacity, rising COVID-19 cases shut down restaurants in two weeks.
The next announcement of the region’s status is Friday, and the uncertainty of it all makes the process of reopening difficult and stressful, says restaurant owner Salvador Rubio.
Rubio owns two Mexican restaurants in Wenatchee and Yakima, Ay Caramba Tres Amigos. The restaurants have no outdoor seating, and so relied on takeout orders while under Phase 1. At 25% capacity, Rubio said in Spanish, he brought back around nine employees, all of them part-time, bringing the total close to 20 employees at the Wenatchee restaurant.
While still not profitable with 25% indoor seating, the restaurant makes enough to pay for his employees, he said. But if the region gets shifted back to Phase 1 — losing out on that indoor dining — the restaurant’s revenue will not be enough to pay all his employees, according to Rubio.
To deal with the stress, Rubio said he reminds himself that this pandemic is a temporary thing and that vaccines will eventually improve the situation.
Alma’s Kitchen saw more people coming to the restaurant as soon as it opened indoor seating, immediately reaching that 25% capacity limit, according to Marco Ramirez, son of co-owner Alma Ramirez.
“I think everybody’s ready to get out and enjoy life like we normally did,” Ramirez said. “We take those things for granted.”
Understaffed, inventory depleted, the restaurant’s reopening had its share of challenges, Ramirez said. Among the challenges, Mexican beer was especially difficult to get. Imported from Mexico, the prices have increased and it takes time to arrive, according to Ramirez.
But it remains a good feeling to feel that business is picking up, Ramirez said. With Paycheck Protection Program loans maintaining them for another two to three months, Alma’s Kitchen will continue to roll with punches, according to Ramirez.
Price Gledhill, co-owner of the restaurant South in Wenatchee and Leavenworth, said he felt great reopening. The restaurant in Pybus Public Market opened Feb. 18 to 25% indoor capacity, a good first step for the restaurant to get in the swing of things, according to Gledhill.
The Wenatchee restaurant was closed for a little more than two months, and with new Paycheck Protection Program loans, the restaurant has a security blanket into March, Gledhill said.
Gledhill said he believes that one silver lining marks this whole ordeal. The pandemic forced them to innovate. Whether it be online orders, QR codes for menus, and touchless payments, the restaurant needed to think about business differently, which has proven exciting, Gledhill said.
Gledhill and many other restaurant owners also appreciate the community’s support.
One such customer is Luke Boyce, East Wenatchee resident and performer known as L-Bow the Clown. Boyce is the founder and a moderator of the “Wenatchee Area Curbside, Takeout & Delivery Restaurants” Facebook page.
Inspired by a similar page in Walla Walla made by a friend, Boyce created the page in March to serve as a kind directory to support all restaurants in the area, he said. The group has a little over 7,000 members.
Boyce said he wants to see restaurants and businesses do as well as possible through the shutdown. Boyce said he has continued ordering takeout and dining in whenever he can with his wife and family, citing restaurants like La Tortuga Loca and Wok About Mongolian Grill as favorites.
When he last dined in on Feb. 16, Boyce said he was moved to see how many people were thinking about also dining in, but he is worried about seeing restaurants have to shuffle back to Phase 1.
“I see the restaurants as a whole in this area doing everything they can to adhere to the rules,” Boyce said. “I see them as a whole spending a lot of money and time and care trying to make sure they’re doing things the right way. Whether they believe that the requirements are legit or not, I see them doing it really well, and I think it would be a slap in the face to take that away.”
Angela Richmond, band and choir director at Foothills Middle School in Wenatchee, stumbled on Boyce’s Facebook page in March.
Hoping to support local restaurants and with an interest in spreadsheets, Richmond made a list of over 130 restaurants in Google Sheets and shared it on the Facebook page. The spreadsheet includes information like delivery service, phone numbers, whether they offer indoor or outdoor seating, and more.
You can find a link to the spreadsheet here: wwrld.us/dining. Richmond said she is open to add more restaurants to the list as people suggest them.
Richmond recalls a person on Facebook telling her that the spreadsheet had become a lifeline after they had just moved here.
It’s not a comprehensive list, but “if the list helps people know who’s open and who’s available, I think it’s useful and can do nothing but help,” she said.
Richmond has not had the opportunity to dine in yet. But she says she is excited at the prospect of getting to dine — without having to wash the dishes or take out the garbage.