Wenatchee Valley school kids — and salmon — converge on Rocky Reach Dam's Discovery Center

Fourth-graders from Washington Elementary School in Wenatchee look down from a skylight through a circling salmon mobile at the new Discovery Center at Rocky Reach Dam during the River of Power field trip last week. Students from the Wenatchee School District have been studying hydroelectric power, including taking a trip to the dam.
WENATCHEE — Salmon have begun their annual trek up the Columbia River and through dams, including Rocky Reach, one of Chelan County PUD's hydroelectric projects.
The Rocky Reach Discovery Center’s fish ladder is visible to anyone through a viewing area, and school kids visited for the first time last week since its renovation in 2021.
Chinook salmon are plentiful there in May and August, as are Sockeye in July and Steelhead in September, according to the PUD.
As of Monday, 4,115 Chinook passed through dam's fish ladder this year, according to Columbia River Data Access in Real Time’s (DART) website at bit.ly/columbiadart. There were 879 jack Chinook, 124 hatchery Steelhead, 54 wild Steelhead, one Sockeye and 17 Bull Trout.
The Discovery Center’s $7.7 million overhaul included hands-on learning stations, configured with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) principles, as well as historical information, videos and more.
The hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m Tuesday through Sunday, and other events are planned throughout this year, including:
The River of Power through June 3, where fourth-graders tour the hydroelectric dam, view the fish passage, learn about energy transfer, and design and build their own dams with their peers.
The Foundation for Water & Energy Education Hydropower and STEM Career Academy runs June 20-24. Students between 14 and 18 must apply for the event, which provides college credit and hands-on learning about possible Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers, like those in the hydroelectric field.
Summer Science Adventure runs 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 6-8 for first- and second-graders. Call 509-661-8437 to register and for more information.
Summer Science Adventure for third- and fourth-graders runs 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 20-22. Call 509-661-8437 to learn more and to register.
Next to the Discovery Center are 17 acres of lawns and gardens, playground, picnic shelters, arboretum, horseshoe pits, turbine exhibit and pergola. The playground park area is open March 1 through Oct. 31.
Petunia Island has 8,000 annuals planted each year and the turbine is from the blades of Generating Unit C5 following C5's rehabilitation.
The arboretum’s trees are mapped and cataloged, with a brochure giving information on the 42 species. The walk takes between one and two hours.
