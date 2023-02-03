Joanna Talbot retires the boy scout troop flag at the end of an awards ceremony at First United Methodist Church Dec. 6, 2022. Girls were allowed to join Boy Scout groups in 2019 and in 2020, Wenatchee Troop 7 became Troop 7B, with over a dozen boys, and Troop 7G, now with seven girls. Joanna was one of the first to join two years ago.
During a recruiting event, Jan. 31, a Webelo Scout girl gives a salute during opening ceremonies at Wenatchee Troop 7 fire starting competition. The Scouts BSA troop hopes to transition over the younger Webelo Scouts as they meet the age requirements.
An award recipient shakes hands with Senior Patrol Leader Aspen Schreiber during a ceremony at First United Methodist Church Dec. 6, 2022. The boys and girls meet at the same times and locations and share in the same activities.
Scouts BSA girls eat at their own table during a potluck meeting for Wenatchee's Troop 7 at the First United Methodist Church Dec. 6, 2022. From left are Aspen Schreiber, Caprica Cawood, Analynn Alcantara, Ariana Payne, and Joanna Talbot.
Senior Patrol Leader Aspen Schreiber gives her father Nate a high five after helping lead an awards ceremony at First United Methodist Church Dec. 6, 2022. Schreiber is a fourth-generation scout in the family.
Joanna Talbot retires the boy scout troop flag at the end of an awards ceremony at First United Methodist Church Dec. 6, 2022. Girls were allowed to join Boy Scout groups in 2019 and in 2020, Wenatchee Troop 7 became Troop 7B, with over a dozen boys, and Troop 7G, now with seven girls. Joanna was one of the first to join two years ago.
During a recruiting event, Jan. 31, a Webelo Scout girl gives a salute during opening ceremonies at Wenatchee Troop 7 fire starting competition. The Scouts BSA troop hopes to transition over the younger Webelo Scouts as they meet the age requirements.
An award recipient shakes hands with Senior Patrol Leader Aspen Schreiber during a ceremony at First United Methodist Church Dec. 6, 2022. The boys and girls meet at the same times and locations and share in the same activities.
Scouts BSA girls eat at their own table during a potluck meeting for Wenatchee's Troop 7 at the First United Methodist Church Dec. 6, 2022. From left are Aspen Schreiber, Caprica Cawood, Analynn Alcantara, Ariana Payne, and Joanna Talbot.
Senior Patrol Leader Aspen Schreiber gives her father Nate a high five after helping lead an awards ceremony at First United Methodist Church Dec. 6, 2022. Schreiber is a fourth-generation scout in the family.
WENATCHEE — In 2019, the Boy Scouts of America changed its name to Scouts BSA and started allowing girls to join, which provided opportunities they would not have in Girl Scouts.
In 2020, Wenatchee Troop 7 became Troop 7B, with over a dozen boys, and Troop 7G, now with seven girls. The Scout BSA troops held a Troops Court of Honor on Dec. 6 at the First Methodist Church. Families brought dinner items and merit badges were given to scouts who completed tasks and passed tests.
Olivia Funderbunk, 13, was one of the first girls to join Troop 7 when she was 11 years old. Before, she said she would tag along with her older brothers who were scouts and participated in family activities. When she learned that she could join Scouts BSA, she said she couldn’t wait to become a scout.
She said her favorite thing to do at scouts is the patrol, which is a smaller group of scouts who plan and coordinate their own activities. She said she enjoys the planning aspect of it and cooking meals together.
Being one of the first girls in Troop 7 is something Funderbunk said she is proud about. But starting at Scouts BSA wasn’t so simple for her. She said it was awkward at first, and she felt like she was ignored by the boys, but it got better in time.
When more girls joined the scouts, Funderbunk said she was happier.
“We had a bigger presence and we are harder to ignore now," she said. “We’re like a sisterhood."
With more girls, Funderbunk said she could be in a scouts troop with all girls and that thrilled her.
For the most part, the boys and girls each have their own troops now, but do the same activities and learn the same set of skills, said the scoutmaster for the girl’s troop, Tony Talbot.
Talbot was a scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts for many years before girls were included. He stepped in to be scoutmaster for the girl’s troop.
“The girls are a little more focused than the boys,” he mentioned, jokingly. “I learned a lot from them (the girls). I learned to be more quiet and be a leader.”
Talbot’s daughter, Joanna Talbot, 13, joined when she was 11. She said she was super excited to be a part of the scouts when it opened for girls. Before, she would tag along, like Funderbunk, with her older brothers when they were in boy scouts.
“I had a lot of fun (tagging along), but it made me sad that I wasn't a real scout because I couldn’t do all the activities and go on all the trips with them,” she said.
Funderbunk is also known as a dual scout, meaning she's a member of Girl Scouts and Scouts BSA. She said she enjoys doing both and noted the programs were different.
One big difference, Funderbunk said, was the survival skills taught at Scouts BSA.
“We never go camping!," she said of Girl Scouts. "And if we do, it’s like once or twice a year."
Survival skills and camping are big components to the teachings of Scouts BSA, said Jim White, assistant scoutmaster for the girl’s troop, who is also the scoutmaster for the boys troop.
He said both boys and girls troops go on a camping trip once a month no matter the season. The troops use what they learned to take care of themselves on the camping trips.
“They fish, cook, and set up camps and their own tents all on their own,” White said.
White said in November the girls troop went on a camping trip during some harsh winter conditions and muscled their way through it, having a fun time doing so.
One of those girls was Aspen Schreiber, 11, who was master of ceremonies in December's Troops Court of Honor.
She handed merit badges to her peers in the girls and boys troops. Her father, Nate Schreiber, an assistant scoutmaster for the girl's troop, said Aspen Schreiber loves being in scouts and he was excited for her to have the opportunity because he grew up being a scout.
Aspen Schreiber said her goals in scouts are to earn more merit badges and become an Eagle Scout, the highest achievement in Scouts BSA.
“I really wanted to join because I thought boy scouts was awesome!," she said.
Aspen Schreiber said she loves all the activities Scouts BSA provides to gain life skills.
“When boy scouts opened its doors to girls it gave me opportunities I wouldn't have otherwise," she said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone