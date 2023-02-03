WENATCHEE — In 2019, the Boy Scouts of America changed its name to Scouts BSA and started allowing girls to join, which provided opportunities they would not have in Girl Scouts.

In 2020, Wenatchee Troop 7 became Troop 7B, with over a dozen boys, and Troop 7G, now with seven girls. The Scout BSA troops held a Troops Court of Honor on Dec. 6 at the First Methodist Church. Families brought dinner items and merit badges were given to scouts who completed tasks and passed tests.



