WENATCHEE VALLEY — With a state law to eliminate gas cars and regular gasoline prices hovering around $5 a gallon, electric vehicles may seem more appealing in Chelan and Douglas counties.
The state Department of Licensing (DOL) released new data in July showing the two counties have increased their electric vehicle count in recent years while lagging behind some on the west side.
Numbers likely will continue to increase, as state lawmakers earlier this year passed a bill to end the sales of new gasoline-powered cars by 2030.
King County had the most electric vehicles in the state as of July, with 52,810, according to the DOL. Chelan County had 592 and Douglas County had 197.
Factoring in population size, the numbers get a little closer with about 134.5 people per electric vehicle (EV) in Chelan County, 221.8 in Douglas County and 42.65 in King County.
The number of electric vehicles is growing statewide. In January 2018, Chelan County had 133 electric vehicles and Douglas County had 77. Statewide, the number of electric vehicles grew from 23,120 in January 2017 to 90,928 in December 2021.
The increase in electric vehicle numbers has some people worried, as the electric grid may not be capable of charging all those vehicles, especially at the same time.
So far this year, the Tesla Model Y has been the most popular EV purchase in Chelan County, with 14 registered. Tesla’s Model 3 was second, at nine. Nissan’s Leaf and Volkswagen’s ID.4 tied at four each. Tesla’s Model S, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Rivian R1T tied with three each. Kia EV6, Polestar 2 and Ford F-150 tied at two each.
As far as hydrogen vehicles — which Douglas County PUD wants to provide for with its in–the-works hydrogen producing facility — there were none, according to the DOL.
On a side note, there were 74,936 non-electric vehicles in Chelan County in January 2018, and 74,917 in July 2022. Similarly, Douglas County went from 39,008 to 39,992 non-electric vehicles.
Five people have registered electric Porsches in Chelan County. The car is one of the most expensive electric vehicles in 2022-23, according to news and commentary website, Electrek.
Porsche’s 2022 Taycan model starts at around $83,000, according to a U.S. News report. It’s at least twice as much as that for high performance models, at $187,700.
Nine Chelan County Audis were reported. The Audi RS e-tron GT also is one of the most expensive EVs in 2022-23, said Electrek, at $142,400.
On the other hand, 44 Chevrolet Bolt EVs were registered in the county. The Bolt was listed as the cheapest EV in 2022 by online marketplace Cars.com, with a $26,595 starting price.
However, the website listed the 2022 Chevrolet Spark LS (automatic transmission) as the cheapest gas-powered car, starting at $15,695.
The second-cheapest EV in 2022 was the Nissan Leaf, at a $28,895 starting price. The DOL said 108 of the models were registered in the county.
In contrast, a 2022 Nissan Versa S (automatic) gas car was $17,775, according to Cars.com.
